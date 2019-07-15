ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTAC) and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Contrasting side by side

As Conglomerates companies, ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC) and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 3 0.46 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 highlights ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -3.3%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s consensus target price is $5, while its potential upside is 214.47%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36.3% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.3% of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 1.9% are AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.1% 2.8% 0% 0% 2.58% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. -18.97% -27.69% -39.74% -56.6% -66.19% -37.99%

For the past year ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while AgroFresh Solutions Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats AgroFresh Solutions Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.