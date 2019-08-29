Chase Investment Counsel Upped Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $2.91 Million; Shah Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by $7.44 Million as Valuation Declined

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 71.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 930,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% . The hedge fund held 371,868 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, down from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.16. About 2.68 million shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 38.94% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 20/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank’s $35 Billion Error Boosted Eurex’s Coffers by 55%; 09/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank’s Sewing Sets Out Tough Targets on First Day; 17/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK NAMES JAMAL AL KISHI AS UAE CHIEF COUNTRY OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – Agenus Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 05/03/2018 Angry Birds Maker Sinks Again After Deutsche Bank Slashes Target; 29/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SEES FLAT EQUITIES REV, MKT SHARE IN 2019 VS 2017; 24/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank bosses face fire from the floor; 29/03/2018 – Bank of Butterfield: Over 60 Deutsche Bank Employees Have Joined Butterfield as Part of Acquisition; 28/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank Said to Consider More Cuts at Investment Bank (Video); 15/04/2018 – ECB SAYS DEUTSCHE BANK HAS TO SIMULATE CRISIS SCENARIO: SZ

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 961.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 54,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 60,656 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 5,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $46.87. About 9.45 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $194.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 15,769 shares to 11,126 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 7,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,728 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Asset Mgmt Lc reported 2.87% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Canandaigua Bancorp & Tru has invested 0.91% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Godsey And Gibb Assocs owns 10,033 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Rbf Cap Limited Liability Co holds 0.1% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. Lesa Sroufe And holds 5,811 shares. Fulton Bancorp Na holds 100,110 shares. 724,522 are owned by Parsec. 100,672 were reported by Private Asset. Amer And Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,231 shares. Cim Invest Mangement Inc accumulated 0.45% or 21,642 shares. Freestone Capital Ltd Liability reported 160,188 shares. Salem Cap Mgmt holds 5.15% or 176,225 shares in its portfolio. Staley Advisers invested 4.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ims Capital Management stated it has 9,114 shares. 25,324 are held by Meridian Invest Counsel.