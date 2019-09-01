Chase Investment Counsel Upped Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Stake; Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Market Value Rose While Gyroscope Capital Management Group Has Decreased Its Stake

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 124.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 25,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 45,941 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01 million, up from 20,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $96.86. About 1.31 million shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G Devices; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018; 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 64.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 291,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 158,902 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13 million, down from 450,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $57.86. About 4.27M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 24/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – WILL BEGIN NONSTOP FLIGHTS BETWEEN U.S. & MUMBAI, INDIA NEXT YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q EPS $1.80-EPS $2; 05/04/2018 – Personal details related to passport, government identification, security and SkyMiles information were not impacted, Delta said; 02/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines’ Board of Directors Announces Annual Meeting Date; 18/04/2018 – DELTA: FLIGHT 30 FROM ATLANTA TO LONDON LANDED WITHOUT INCIDENT; 08/05/2018 – Paul Rogers: Breaking: San Jose water agency approves up to $650 million for Jerry Brown’s Delta tunnels project…; 07/03/2018 – Virgin Atlantic bets on more legroom in economy in trans-Atlantic battle; 05/03/2018 – DELTA HAS CANCELED ABOUT 65 DELTA CONNECTION REGIONAL FLIGHTS; 30/05/2018 – DAL: DISCOUNT AIRLINES NOT `MEANINGFUL RISK’ ON TRANS-ATLANTIC; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Delta Air Lines’ New Senior Unsecured Notes

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 24.44% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.43B for 6.46 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.68% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Lp reported 0.08% stake. Glendon Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 1.27% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Mackenzie Fincl Corporation invested in 0.16% or 1.29 million shares. 57,500 were accumulated by Knott David M. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 120,198 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Kamunting Street Cap Management Lp owns 20,000 shares or 1.24% of their US portfolio. 10,102 were accumulated by Shell Asset. Mitsubishi Ufj And Corp holds 145,657 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited Co has invested 2.29% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Chilton Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 367,793 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Bb&T Securities Limited Company accumulated 302,285 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Covington Capital reported 551 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 134,951 shares. Utah Retirement Sys holds 52,388 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $265.56 million activity.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73 million and $261.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 6,686 shares to 78,880 shares, valued at $7.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hp Inc by 125,126 shares in the quarter, for a total of 345,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $194.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 15,769 shares to 11,126 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 5,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,180 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avalon Limited Com has 48,310 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Polar Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.12% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) or 147,591 shares. National Asset Inc has 3,856 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Jane Street Group Ltd has invested 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). 121,166 are owned by Weybosset Research Lc. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 23,801 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 27,963 shares stake. 1,466 were accumulated by First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca. Raymond James Fin Svcs owns 0.01% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 15,915 shares. Lazard Asset Management Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 184,800 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Gulf International Bank & Trust (Uk) invested in 0.07% or 43,029 shares. Biltmore Wealth Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.26% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Systematic Fin LP holds 0.04% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) or 11,961 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

