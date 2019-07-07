Chase Investment Counsel Upped Its Dollar Gen New (DG) Holding; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS)

Among 2 analysts covering Pets At Home Group Plc (LON:PETS), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pets At Home Group Plc had 18 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 22 by Liberum Capital. The rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Hold” on Thursday, May 30. The stock of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) earned “Buy” rating by HSBC on Thursday, January 10. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 23 by HSBC. The stock of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, June 24. Goldman Sachs maintained Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) on Wednesday, January 23 with “Sell” rating. Shore Capital maintained the shares of PETS in report on Tuesday, January 22 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, February 4 by Liberum Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, January 23 by HSBC. The stock of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) earned “Buy” rating by Numis Securities on Wednesday, May 29. See Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 1.29% or GBX 2.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 190.8. About 545,653 shares traded. Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) has 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PETS News: 04/05/2018 – Copeland Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in PetMed; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express 4Q EPS 50c; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0; 07/05/2018 – PETMED 4Q EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 30/04/2018 – PetMed Express D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds to Announce Its Fiscal Year End Financial Results on May 7, 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ PetMed Express Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PETS); 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 per Share; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in PetMed; 02/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PetMed Express, DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Gladstone Land, Federated National Hol

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold Pets at Home Group Plc shares while 41 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 18.65 million shares or 6.77% less from 20.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS). Voloridge Investment Mngmt Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS). Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 762,337 shares stake. Freestone Cap Hldgs Limited Liability owns 1,000 shares. Raymond James And Associate reported 32,806 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS). Credit Suisse Ag reported 32,637 shares stake. Alps Advsr Inc reported 18,768 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co New York invested in 25,826 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 109,686 shares in its portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 17,326 shares. Moreover, Sei Investments has 0% invested in Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS). Proshare Advsr, Maryland-based fund reported 44,098 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 10,100 shares. Polaris Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 118,500 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 956.48 million GBP. The firm offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It has a 31.8 P/E ratio. It also provides pet accessories, including collars and leads, feeding bowls, clothing, toys, travel, and training products for dogs and cats; housing, bedding, and enrichment products for small animals; and health and hygiene products for various pet types.

Among 14 analysts covering Dollar General (NYSE:DG), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Dollar General had 31 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, March 12. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $130 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, May 31 with “Overweight”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $133 target in Friday, March 15 report. The company was upgraded on Monday, March 18 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Citigroup. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) earned “Top Pick” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, June 13. Loop Capital upgraded the shares of DG in report on Tuesday, April 30 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, June 3 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gru Inc owns 19.71 million shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Burney reported 0.12% stake. Shelton Cap owns 230 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.02% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 4,261 shares. Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Company has 0.1% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 8,030 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Ironwood Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Steinberg Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 11,090 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. 5,066 were reported by Blair William And Il. Amica Mutual Insur holds 0.61% or 41,143 shares in its portfolio. Chilton Mgmt Ltd owns 75,499 shares. 735 were accumulated by Carroll Fincl. Cls Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 107 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation invested in 0% or 1,836 shares. 4.05M are owned by Fiduciary Mngmt Wi.

