Chase Investment Counsel Upped By $2.91 Million Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake; Landscape Capital Management Boosted Store Cap (STOR) Position

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 961.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired 54,940 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Chase Investment Counsel Corp holds 60,656 shares with $3.27M value, up from 5,716 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $200.64B valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $46.87. About 9.45M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased Store Cap Corp (STOR) stake by 164.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Landscape Capital Management Llc acquired 40,482 shares as Store Cap Corp (STOR)’s stock rose 2.76%. The Landscape Capital Management Llc holds 65,123 shares with $2.18 million value, up from 24,641 last quarter. Store Cap Corp now has $8.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $37.23. About 825,487 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 16/03/2018 – STORE Capital Releases Annual Stockholder Letter and Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 08/03/2018 – STORE Cap Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates STORE Capital Corp’s Senior Notes Due 2028 ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Baa2 Rating To Store Capital’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL BEGINS OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 08/03/2018 STORE Capital Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menora Mivtachim Ltd owns 2.56% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.77 million shares. Yacktman Asset Mngmt LP has 4.66M shares for 3.11% of their portfolio. Court Place Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 3.04% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 139,547 shares. Nordea Mgmt, a Sweden-based fund reported 19.14 million shares. The California-based Aimz Invest Limited has invested 3.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Whitnell has 28,008 shares. 83,861 were accumulated by Caprock Grp Inc Inc. Harvey Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 8,500 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Grp Inc Ltd Co has 7,761 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Liberty Capital Management Inc reported 17,729 shares. Moreover, Associated Banc has 0.99% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 316,661 shares. First Western Cap reported 5,613 shares. Cypress Ltd Liability Com accumulated 384,293 shares. Sterling Investment holds 1.83% or 43,760 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited Com has 0.61% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 16.88% above currents $46.87 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy”. On Tuesday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, June 20. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, August 15 with “Outperform”. As per Thursday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 15 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 15. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, March 25.

Among 3 analysts covering STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. STORE Capital has $3600 highest and $3600 lowest target. $36’s average target is -3.30% below currents $37.23 stock price. STORE Capital had 7 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, May 6 with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold STOR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 196.37 million shares or 0.07% more from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Cap Ltd (Trc) stated it has 2,963 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs holds 0.07% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 265,734 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability accumulated 34,519 shares. First Tru Advisors LP owns 0.02% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 259,827 shares. Citigroup invested 0.01% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 20,785 shares. Hbk Invests Lp accumulated 37,814 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Company invested in 44,270 shares. Colony Group Limited Liability Com accumulated 19,838 shares. invested in 3,378 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Navellier & Assoc has 0.1% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Invesco stated it has 123,892 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Panagora Asset reported 11,100 shares.

