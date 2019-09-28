Chase Investment Counsel Trimmed Post Hldgs (POST) Holding By $636,334; Blackstone (BSL) Has 0.69 Sentiment

Blackstone (BSL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.31, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 11 hedge funds increased and started new stock positions, while 16 sold and decreased their equity positions in Blackstone. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 3.76 million shares, down from 3.86 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Blackstone in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 10 Increased: 8 New Position: 3.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased Post Hldgs Inc (POST) stake by 13.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 6,178 shares as Post Hldgs Inc (POST)’s stock declined 4.14%. The Chase Investment Counsel Corp holds 40,703 shares with $4.23M value, down from 46,881 last quarter. Post Hldgs Inc now has $7.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $105.06. About 518,136 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SUBMITS DRAFT REGISTRATION FOR PRIVATE BRANDS IPO; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – TERM LOAN MATURITY DATE OF MAY 24, 2024; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 460.62 BLN YEN VS LOSS 28.98 YEN, 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 330.00 BLN YEN (-28.4 %); 28/03/2018 – Post Weighs IPO of Private Brands, Explores Options for Unit; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 916.14 BLN YEN (+15.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 660.00 BLN YEN (-28.0 %); 24/04/2018 – Post Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 14 Days; 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS PLANS IPO OF PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS; 25/05/2018 – POST REPORTS FIRE WITH NO INJURIES AT MICHAEL FOODS PLANT; 27/03/2018 – Post Holdings: Closure of Clinton Facility, Transfer of Production Capabilities Expected to Be Completed by September 2019

More notable recent Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Post Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:POST) 7.5% Return On Capital Employed Good News? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $400 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ConAgra Foods +4% post Q1 results – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Stocks close little changed as tech shares and Ford weigh on the market – CNBC” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “New York Stock Exchange owner launches futures contracts that pay out in bitcoin – CNBC” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $196,256 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by WESTPHAL MARK W, worth $196,256.

Analysts await Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 8.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.08 per share. POST’s profit will be $85.48M for 22.45 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Post Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.68% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.82. About 40,897 shares traded. Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Blackstone / GSO Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AFT: Distributions Firing On All Cylinders – Seeking Alpha” published on March 19, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Blackstone / GSO Closed-End Funds Declare Special Distributions – Business Wire” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Blackstone / GSO Closed-End Funds Announce Transition to Dynamic Monthly Distributions and Declare Monthly Distributions – Business Wire” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Update on Potential Rights Offering – Business Wire” with publication date: September 12, 2018.

Q Global Advisors Llc holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund for 48,152 shares. Ntv Asset Management Llc owns 51,290 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Arlington Capital Management Inc. has 0.21% invested in the company for 22,896 shares. The Texas-based Oxbow Advisors Llc has invested 0.13% in the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc., a Texas-based fund reported 28,142 shares.