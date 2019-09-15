Chase Investment Counsel Trimmed Position in Autozone (AZO) by $561,589; Kroger Co (KR) Share Value Declined While Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has Cut Holding by $7.59 Million

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 8.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 511 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10 million, down from 6,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $20.19 during the last trading session, reaching $1149.26. About 207,150 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold 361,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 4.95M shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $107.53 million, down from 5.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $26.23. About 10.36 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 09/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award; 27/05/2018 – The great meal-kit shakeout continues as Kroger plans to buy Home Chef for at least $200 million. Via @DelRey:; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS ‘PRETTY OPTIMISTIC’ CAN FUND KROGER PARTNERSHIP WITHOUT GOING TO INVESTORS; 23/05/2018 – KROGER CO – POST DEAL, HOME CHEF TO OPERATE AS UNIT OF KROGER CO., MAINTAIN ITS E-COMMERCE BUSINESS ON HOMECHEF.COM; 19/03/2018 – Kroger’s Fred Meyer plans to phase out firearms business; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Recorded 4Q LIFO Credit of $54M; 10/04/2018 – KROGER – INVESTING $500 MLN IN ASSOCIATE WAGES, TRAINING AND DEVELOPMENT OVER NEXT THREE YEARS, AS PART OF RESTOCK KROGER; 24/04/2018 – Kroger Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of Smith’s Food & Drug Centers, Inc. 1994-A; 23/03/2018 – TGT: Target, Kroger discussing potential merger, Fast Company re

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Asset Limited invested 0.13% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Ledyard Financial Bank holds 201 shares. Scotia stated it has 0.01% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Signaturefd Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Chase Investment Counsel has invested 3.1% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Foster Motley has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Suntrust Banks owns 1,464 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Com stated it has 1,001 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Indexiq Advisors Llc owns 4,298 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 216,377 shares. Burgundy Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 144,396 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0.22% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Mufg Americas Corporation holds 33 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1,821 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company. Allstate owns 0.04% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 2,127 shares.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.26M for 13.22 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $196.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 13,860 shares to 14,596 shares, valued at $5.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 67 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 622.19 million shares or 0.93% less from 628.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 9.68 million shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Cls Invs Ltd Com reported 5,208 shares. Synovus holds 0% or 1,149 shares. Schroder Investment Grp holds 0.01% or 304,902 shares in its portfolio. Palouse Capital holds 299,449 shares or 2.34% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Communications accumulated 121,502 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Retail Bank Wealth Mgmt holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 18,000 shares. Lipe & Dalton, New York-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). 190,900 are held by Alberta Inv Mngmt. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 420,382 shares. Cutler Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Com owns 231,915 shares. Patten And Patten Tn holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 54,265 shares. Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Tru Fund has invested 0.07% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $54.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 252,752 shares to 4.42 million shares, valued at $707.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ascendis Pharma A S by 462,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Worldpay Inc.

