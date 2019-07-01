Chase Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Merit Med Sys (MMSI) Position; Blackrock Municipal Income Quality Trust Has 1.05 Sentiment

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased Merit Med Sys Inc (MMSI) stake by 32.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 5,798 shares as Merit Med Sys Inc (MMSI)’s stock declined 2.58%. The Chase Investment Counsel Corp holds 12,180 shares with $753,000 value, down from 17,978 last quarter. Merit Med Sys Inc now has $3.22B valuation. The stock decreased 1.85% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $58.46. About 135,076 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has risen 9.46% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 16/05/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Merit Medical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical Reports Record Revenues for First Quarter of 2018; 16/03/2018 Merit Medical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 08/05/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 29C; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q REV. $203.0M, EST. $192.5M; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q EPS 10c

Blackrock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.35, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 20 investment professionals increased or opened new positions, while 19 sold and reduced stock positions in Blackrock Municipal Income Quality Trust. The investment professionals in our database now have: 6.20 million shares, up from 6.09 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Blackrock Municipal Income Quality Trust in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 14 Increased: 12 New Position: 8.

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 16.28% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.43 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $27.51M for 29.23 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.14% EPS growth.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) stake by 15,958 shares to 46,881 valued at $5.13M in 2019Q1. It also upped Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG) stake by 4,770 shares and now owns 10,105 shares. Ss&C Technologis Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold MMSI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 50.57 million shares or 1.22% less from 51.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bankshares has invested 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Thb Asset reported 7,680 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Kennedy Inc accumulated 219,979 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Millrace Asset Gp owns 25,449 shares. Moreover, Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 1.91 million shares. Moreover, Proshare has 0% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Mackay Shields Limited Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Ameriprise Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Millennium Mgmt Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). 376,607 were reported by Copper Rock Partners Limited Liability. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 2,576 shares. Caxton Associate Lp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Among 2 analysts covering Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Merit Medical Systems had 4 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Barrington. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Needham.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $363.77 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 26.7 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.78. About 12,913 shares traded. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM) has risen 1.77% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1,301 activity.

Dakota Wealth Management holds 0.98% of its portfolio in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust for 85,739 shares. Karpus Management Inc. owns 1.45 million shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mariner Investment Group Llc has 0.27% invested in the company for 14,976 shares. The Illinois-based Goodwin Daniel L has invested 0.23% in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 263,978 shares.