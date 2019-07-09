Chase Investment Counsel Trimmed Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position By $1.75 Million; Newmont Mining Has 1.47 Sentiment

Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 255 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 173 sold and reduced their equity positions in Newmont Mining Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 484.31 million shares, up from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Newmont Mining Corp in top ten holdings increased from 15 to 16 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 138 Increased: 184 New Position: 71.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 58.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 15,769 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Chase Investment Counsel Corp holds 11,126 shares with $1.24M value, down from 26,895 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $254.40B valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $141.35. About 5.17M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO: DEAL WITH DISNEY HAS HIGHER CERTAINTY OF CLOSING; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as ESPN president; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 175,249 were accumulated by Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Research. Polaris Greystone Grp Inc Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 177,430 shares. Lipe And Dalton holds 0.2% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,400 shares. Marathon Capital Mgmt invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Arizona-based Papp L Roy & Associate has invested 1.91% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wilkins Invest Counsel invested in 0.26% or 7,700 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Corporation Il owns 374,302 shares. Lmr Prns Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.86% or 151,802 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.63% or 29,088 shares. Sigma Investment Counselors stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Trustmark Bancorp Trust Department holds 0.22% or 19,374 shares. Asset Gru invested in 0.99% or 24,595 shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv holds 0.56% or 12,805 shares. Ssi Invest Mgmt invested in 3,850 shares. Monarch Management Inc has 0.49% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $232,388 activity. WOODFORD BRENT also sold $227,200 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, February 6. The insider BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $4,737.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased Ss&C Technologis Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) stake by 54,737 shares to 74,011 valued at $4.71 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG) stake by 4,770 shares and now owns 10,105 shares. Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) was raised too.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 20.08 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $16000 target in Thursday, June 13 report. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, April 4. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 10. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 7 by BMO Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $15000 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, May 16. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, May 6.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company has market cap of $31.61 billion. The firm primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold. It has a 87.07 P/E ratio. It also explores for silver and copper properties.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.26 per share. NEM’s profit will be $221.30M for 35.71 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.73% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $38.57. About 2.98M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) has declined 22.12% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 27/03/2018 – Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – MAINTAINED CORPORATE-LEVEL PRODUCTION, COST AND CAPITAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – CFO NANCY BUESE SAYS ON TRACK TO RETURN MORE THAN $350 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – OPERATIONS HAVE RESTARTED AT BOTH AHAFO AND AKYEM FOLLOWING EXTENDED SAFETY DISCUSSIONS AND RISK ASSESSMENTS WITH EMPLOYEES; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Goldstrike and Newmont finalize planned drill program at Plateau property in Yukon; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining: Portfolio Includes 54 Precious Metals, Industrial Minerals Royalties