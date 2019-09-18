Chase Investment Counsel Stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) Raised by $5.03 Million as Stock Rose; As Cosan LTD (CZZ) Stock Rose, Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Cut Its Position by $4.40 Million

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 7.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 338,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The institutional investor held 4.44M shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.30M, down from 4.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $14.76. About 649,054 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 19/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED SEEKS TO CANCEL BDR PROGRAM IN BRAZIL; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SEES ETHANOL AND EFFICIENCY OFFSETTING SUGAR PRICES FALL; 15/05/2018 – Dynamo Cuts Praxair, Buys More Cosan Ltd: 13F; 05/04/2018 – COSAN: GUILHERME LELIS BERNARDO MACHADO TO BE COMGAS CFO, IR; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q NET INCOME R$106.3M; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 EBITDA BRL4.9B-BRL5.4B; 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q NET REV. R$13.58B, EST. R$13.23B; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Cosan S.A. Ratings and Changed Outlook to Stable From Negative

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 1883.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 13,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 14,596 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.31M, up from 736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $394.24. About 356,510 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 02/04/2018 – Lockheed Wins $211.3 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-LOCKHEED MARTIN EXECUTIVE SAYS GOAL IS TO GET GERMAN TLVS MISSILE DEFENCE PROGRAMME UNDER CONTRACT BY END OF 2018; 26/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Delivers Energy Storage Systems to Cypress Creek Renewables for Solar-Plus-Storage Projects; 24/04/2018 – Japan seeks role in French-German marine surveillance plane project; 24/04/2018 – JAPAN’S KAWASAKI HEAVY DISCUSSING PARTNERSHIPS WITH FRANCE’S DASSAULT AVIATION AND THALES; 05/05/2018 – UNITED LAUNCH ALLIANCE ROCKET CARRYING NASA’S LATEST ROBOT MARS LANDER BLASTS OFF FROM VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE IN CALIFORNIA; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED CEO SEES INCREASED DEFENSE SPENDING AROUND THE WORLD; 17/04/2018 – Mission to the Moon: Stratasys Joins Forces with Lockheed Martin and PADT to Engineer Advanced 3D Printed Parts for NASA’s Orion Mission

