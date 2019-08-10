Chase Investment Counsel Maintains Stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT); As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP Has Trimmed by $352,440 Its Stake

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 192% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 25,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 39,420 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62 million, up from 13,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $153.12. About 241,465 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank; 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25

Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 20.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp sold 198 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 770 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, down from 968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $913.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Amazon to open checkout-free stores in Chicago and San Francisco; 24/04/2018 – Amazon: In-Car Delivery Available in 37 U.S. Cities, Surrounding Areas; 27/03/2018 – Casino’s Amazon Deal May Not Be Enough to See Off Leclerc Entry; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ANNOUNCED AMAZON GAMEON, A CROSS-PLATFORM, COMPETITIVE GAMING SERVICE FOR DEVELOPERS; 15/05/2018 – Amazon had been very much against the tax from the start – even freezing one of its big construction projects in Seattle as it waited to see if the tax passed. 3/; 02/04/2018 – The Nasdaq composite entered correction territory as Amazon led the way lower for tech; 09/04/2018 – Goldman highlights several names like Netflix, Amazon and BlackRock as potential outperformers; 02/05/2018 – Aptos Offers Amazon Pay with Multi-Currency Payment Option to Retailers and Shoppers; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna’s announced move to buy Express Scripts may have just narrowed Amazon’s entry into the health-care space; 26/05/2018 – NYU @profGalloway answers listener questions about The Four – Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon – on Too Embarrassed to Ask: transcript

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Novare Cap Management Ltd Llc has 1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nadler Financial reported 0.93% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Co Dc holds 1,729 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited has 1.23% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nichols And Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.71% or 4,768 shares. The Colorado-based Amg Fincl Bank has invested 0.48% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 333 are held by Headinvest Limited Liability Company. Garrison Bradford Assocs Inc holds 2.52% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,667 shares. Beese Fulmer Mngmt Inc has invested 0.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bar Harbor Trust Services holds 280 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Hillsdale Investment Management owns 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 180 shares. Element Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Lansdowne Ptnrs (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,874 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 80,272 shares. 2,169 are owned by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.17B for 72.07 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $194.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,255 shares to 44,506 shares, valued at $5.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 7,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,728 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).