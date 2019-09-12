Chase Investment Counsel Lowered Epam Sys (EPAM) Stake By $308,805; Shorts at Intuit (INTU) Lowered By 15.93%

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) stake by 12.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 1,785 shares as Epam Sys Inc (EPAM)’s stock rose 8.86%. The Chase Investment Counsel Corp holds 12,008 shares with $2.08M value, down from 13,793 last quarter. Epam Sys Inc now has $10.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $184.69. About 75,985 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – GAAP EPS FOR FULL YEAR TO NOW BE AT LEAST $3.36 AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS TO NOW BE AT LEAST $4.07; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS, INC: EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q EPS 82c; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Rev $445M; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q EPS $1.15; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Net $64.4M

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) had a decrease of 15.93% in short interest. INTU’s SI was 3.05 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 15.93% from 3.62M shares previously. With 1.43 million avg volume, 2 days are for Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU)’s short sellers to cover INTU’s short positions. The SI to Intuit Inc’s float is 1.22%. The stock increased 1.06% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $268.94. About 544,631 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees Revenue Growth, Higher Profit — Earnings Review; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3 FROM Baa1; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 24C, EST. 21C; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Third Quarter Revenue Growth Tops 15 Percent; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6% BOOST IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS:

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 3.74% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $63.51 million for 41.60 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance services and products for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $69.94 billion. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll services and products, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. It has a 45.66 P/E ratio. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses.