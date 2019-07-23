Chase Investment Counsel Lowered Adobe (ADBE) Stake as Market Value Rose; As Wd (WDFC) Stock Price Declined, Vgi Partners Pty LTD Has Decreased by $393,263 Its Position

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 18.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 6,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,912 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97M, down from 36,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $307.88. About 1.46 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Wd (WDFC) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd sold 2,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 338,109 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.29 million, down from 340,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Wd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $179.47. About 54,812 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 23.51% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Revises Previously Issued Guidance; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO SAYS FY 18 NET INCOME IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $56.6 MLN AND $57.5 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 SEES FY EPS $4.07 TO $4.14, EST. $3.94 (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – SEES 2018 NET SALES BETWEEN $407 MLN AND $415 MLN; 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05; 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC); 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Sales $407M-$415M; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 25 investors sold WDFC shares while 59 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 11.86 million shares or 8.82% less from 13.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street accumulated 406,288 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 0.06% or 4,458 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al has 5,135 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Rice Hall James & Associates Limited Company holds 0.01% or 1,550 shares in its portfolio. Commerce Financial Bank has invested 0% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Amalgamated Commercial Bank invested in 0.01% or 2,256 shares. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 39,393 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 500 shares. 217 were reported by Glenmede Com Na. Coldstream Cap Mngmt has 1,426 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 8,840 shares or 0% of the stock. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Dimensional Fund Lp holds 465,011 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability reported 503,638 shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon invested 0.01% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Mngmt Co Limited Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,155 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag owns 92,128 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Ci holds 0.09% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 60,200 shares. Citadel has 1.86M shares. Shamrock Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Whittier reported 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Duff & Phelps Investment Mgmt Communications has 5,275 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Westwood Hldg Grp Inc owns 4,961 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Avalon Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 3,580 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. National Bank Hapoalim Bm has 1,262 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Wafra holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 31,484 shares. Moreover, Essex Financial Services has 0.59% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ohio-based Carnegie Cap Asset Ltd Co has invested 0.11% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Brave Asset Mgmt owns 2,278 shares. Bloom Tree Prtn Limited Liability Corp reported 5.17% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 48.41 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $17.57 million activity. Shares for $7.39M were sold by Rencher Bradley on Thursday, January 31. $34.32M worth of stock was sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU on Thursday, January 24. The insider THOMPSON MATTHEW sold $10.19M. Morris Donna sold $3.45 million worth of stock or 13,804 shares. Parasnis Abhay sold 25,000 shares worth $6.00 million.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $194.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 4,770 shares to 10,105 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 5,939 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,198 shares, and has risen its stake in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC).