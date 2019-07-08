Chase Investment Counsel Lifted Its Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA) Holding; Shorts at BENDIGO AND ADELAIDE BANK LTD ORDINARY S (BXRBF) Raised By 9.13%

BENDIGO AND ADELAIDE BANK LTD ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) had an increase of 9.13% in short interest. BXRBF’s SI was 3.50M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 9.13% from 3.21 million shares previously. With 400 avg volume, 8761 days are for BENDIGO AND ADELAIDE BANK LTD ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:BXRBF)’s short sellers to cover BXRBF’s short positions. It closed at $6.95 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) stake by 209.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired 19,380 shares as Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA)’s stock rose 5.97%. The Chase Investment Counsel Corp holds 28,635 shares with $1.99M value, up from 9,255 last quarter. Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc now has $6.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.03% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $82.32. About 290,921 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 17.58% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 03/05/2018 – LPL Financial Holdings 1Q EPS $1.01; 20/03/2018 – RPT-Goldman Sachs adds LPL Financial to its securities-lending business; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL TOTAL CLIENT CASH SWEEP BALANCES END-APRIL $28.9B; 24/04/2018 – LPL Financial and IHT Wealth Management Welcome Ric Kellogg; 11/04/2018 – Wealth2k® joins LPL Vendor Affinity Program; 04/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC LPLA.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $82; 24/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – LifeYield’s Taxficient Score Selected for Inclusion in LPL Financial’s Vendor Affinity Program; 09/05/2018 – LPL Running Into Some Bad Publicity — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL – TOTAL CLIENT CASH SWEEP BALANCES AT END OF APRIL WERE $28.9 BLN, A 2.4 PERCENT DECREASE COMPARED TO MARCH 2018

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $10.48 million activity. Shares for $1.58 million were sold by White George Burton on Thursday, January 10. Gooley Thomas sold $3.25M worth of stock. 40,000 shares were sold by Kalbaugh John Andrew, worth $3.08M. 36,774 shares were sold by Arnold Dan H., worth $2.57 million on Wednesday, January 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.86, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold LPLA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 76.20 million shares or 0.69% more from 75.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Hbk Investments LP holds 0.02% or 23,750 shares. Greenleaf accumulated 0% or 4,258 shares. M&T Retail Bank Corporation holds 0% or 3,132 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Florida-based fund reported 38,035 shares. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 301 shares. Signature Estate & Investment Ltd Llc holds 0.1% or 16,058 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Com stated it has 18,647 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement accumulated 15,951 shares. Sun Life Finance holds 591 shares. Massachusetts Ser Ma accumulated 0% or 4,524 shares. Captrust Financial owns 1 shares. Voya Inv Management Limited Co reported 89,957 shares. Colorado-based Asset has invested 0.01% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

More notable recent LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:LPLA) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for May 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on June 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LPL Financial Welcomes PacNorth Retirement Group Nasdaq:LPLA – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LPL Financial Welcomes Salter Financial Group Nasdaq:LPLA – GlobeNewswire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LPL Financial Research Publishes Midyear Outlook 2019 Nasdaq:LPLA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 15,769 shares to 11,126 valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 1,045 shares and now owns 3,308 shares. Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) was reduced too.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial services in Australia. The company has market cap of $. It operates through Local Cconnection, Partner Connection, and Agribusiness divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers transaction, savings, offset, and credit accounts; term deposits; secured and unsecured personal loans, and home loans; home and content, car, travel, landlords, health, life, and loan protection insurance products; travel and payment services comprising telegraphic transfers, bank drafts, foreign cheques and cash, and prepaid travel cards; superannuation services; and online banking, e-statement, real time payment, branch banking, ATM, and phone and school banking services.

Another recent and important Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “‘Australia’s Most Trusted Bank’ Offers A 6% Yield But Wait Until You Jump In – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2018.