Chase Investment Counsel Lifted Its Ericsson (ERIC) Holding by $1.30 Million; Shares Declined; Pricesmart (PSMT) Shareholder Paradigm Asset Management Co Raised Its Position

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Ericsson (ERIC) by 43.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 144,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 473,502 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35 million, up from 328,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Ericsson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $9.35. About 2.88M shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 19.17% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Pricesmart Inc (PSMT) by 133.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.52% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,050 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.82 million, up from 450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Pricesmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $50.6. About 154,492 shares traded. PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) has declined 33.21% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.64% the S&P500. Some Historical PSMT News: 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Investment Group Buys New 7.4% Position in PriceSmart; 07/03/2018 – PRICESMART INC PSMT.O FEBRUARY SALES ROSE 6.6 PCT TO $228.9 MLN; 21/05/2018 – PRICESMART INC – BOTH WAREHOUSE CLUBS ARE CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO OPEN IN SPRING OF 2019; 07/03/2018 – PRICESMART FEB. COMP WAREHOUSE SALES INCREASED 4.4%; 21/05/2018 – PRICESMART REPORTS PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS IN PANAMA & DOMINICAN; 19/03/2018 – PRICESMART REPORTS PURCHASE OF AEROPOST,; 05/04/2018 – PRICESMART INC – NET IMPACT TO EARNINGS IN QTR RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM WAS ABOUT $0.42/SHR; 23/05/2018 – PriceSmart Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – PriceSmart 2Q EPS 47c; 06/04/2018 – PriceSmart Comparable Net Warehouse Club March Sales Rose 3.5%

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $1.98 million activity. $36,059 worth of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) shares were sold by LYNN MITCHELL G. $610,976 worth of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) was sold by PRICE ROBERT E. Another trade for 600 shares valued at $38,914 was sold by Diaz Frank Ramon. On Thursday, January 24 the insider Calvo Rodrigo sold $139,495.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) by 3,750 shares to 68,180 shares, valued at $2.22 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hath. B (BRKB) by 650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,950 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $194.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 5,798 shares to 12,180 shares, valued at $753,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,912 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).