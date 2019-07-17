Chase Investment Counsel Lifted Dollar Gen New (DG) Stake; Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Raised Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) stake by 20.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired 5,939 shares as Dollar Gen Corp New (DG)’s stock declined 0.72%. The Chase Investment Counsel Corp holds 35,198 shares with $4.20 million value, up from 29,259 last quarter. Dollar Gen Corp New now has $37.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $144.2. About 1.06 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BENEFITS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO ALL ELIGIBLE FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME EMPLOYEES; 14/03/2018 – Dollar General May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Birth Mothers Eight Weeks of Paid Leav; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $101; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 15/03/2018 – In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Plans to Open 900 New Stores, Relocate 100 Stores in FY18; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar General’s New Notes Baa2; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General Will Reduce Board Size to Eight

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 609.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired 29,250 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd holds 34,050 shares with $3.45 million value, up from 4,800 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $373.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $115.12. About 15.31 million shares traded or 36.84% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global March Services PMI: Summary; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 11/04/2018 – BARCLAYS HIRES FORMER JPMORGAN EXECUTIVE TIM MCNULTY AS GROUP CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER -MEMO; 07/05/2018 – DIMON: ONE DAY WILL SEE JPMORGAN WITH LARGE TOWER IN CHINA; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon: Remain Optimistic About Positive Impact of U.S. Tax Reform; 11/04/2018 – Yield-Inversion Fear Pits JPMorgan Against Aviva Fund Manager; 19/03/2018 – JP MORGAN COMMENTS ON SOUTH AFRICAN EXPANSION IN STATEMENT; 02/04/2018 – Patricof’s Firm, Backed by JPMorgan, to Cater to Sports Figures

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 2,570 shares or 0.07% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services owns 8,799 shares. Arrow Finance Corp invested 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Verition Fund Mngmt owns 9,360 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Fenimore Asset Mngmt Inc reported 360,676 shares. M&T Financial Bank holds 42,368 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Liability Company reported 37,834 shares. 16,168 are held by Johnson Financial Gp. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 10,368 are owned by Walter And Keenan Finance Consulting Mi Adv. Utd Asset Strategies holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 49,817 shares. Greenleaf Tru has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Nexus Investment owns 234,310 shares. Steinberg Asset Mngmt Limited holds 11,090 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 1.74M shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Dollar General (NYSE:DG), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Dollar General had 29 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 15. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, March 22. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) earned “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Thursday, March 14. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was upgraded by Loop Capital on Tuesday, April 30 to “Buy”. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 17. Guggenheim maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) rating on Monday, March 18. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $125 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Piper Jaffray.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) stake by 5,798 shares to 12,180 valued at $753,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 16,866 shares and now owns 12,247 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 24,425 shares to 4,175 valued at $7.44 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nxp Semiconductors N V (Prn) stake by 2.20M shares and now owns 27.61M shares. Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowen Hanes & reported 233,183 shares stake. Davenport Limited Com reported 1.73% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.04% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 17,354 shares. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 2,325 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Whalerock Point Partners Ltd Liability has 41,407 shares for 2.74% of their portfolio. Aviance Mgmt Limited Company reported 820 shares. Howe Rusling reported 144,542 shares or 2.53% of all its holdings. Pnc Fincl Service reported 9.46 million shares. Profit Invest Llc owns 9,794 shares. 218,686 were reported by Ancora Limited. Verity & Verity Ltd Liability Corp invested in 106,400 shares. Rothschild Invest Corp Il reported 1.89% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 115,541 were reported by Ccm Advisers Ltd Liability Company. Bessemer Ltd Limited Liability Company has 7,685 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Kamunting Street Lp holds 20,000 shares or 2.44% of its portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 14. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 28. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. 18,679 shares were sold by Scher Peter, worth $1.96 million. $2.00 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Tuesday, April 16. Another trade for 11,659 shares valued at $1.22M was sold by Petno Douglas B. CROWN JAMES S had bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950. Beer Lori A had sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40M on Tuesday, January 29. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Friedman Stacey sold $317,310.