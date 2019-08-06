Chase Investment Counsel Increases Stake in Post Hldgs (POST); Gratia Capital Cut Its M/I Homes (MHO) Stake as Share Price Rose

Gratia Capital Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 22.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc sold 16,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The hedge fund held 55,686 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, down from 71,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $962.47 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.85. About 292,355 shares traded or 32.24% up from the average. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q New Contracts Increased 20%; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M; 19/04/2018 – DJ M I Acquisitions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQ); 21/05/2018 – M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ M I ACQUISITIONS INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQU); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 51.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 15,958 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 46,881 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, up from 30,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $99.65. About 1.13 million shares traded or 101.26% up from the average. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SUBMITS DRAFT REGISTRATION FOR PRIVATE BRANDS IPO; 03/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.22B TO $1.25B, EST. $1.24B; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q Net $91.5M; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – TERM LOAN MATURITY DATE OF MAY 24, 2024; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Weighs Proposed IPO of Private Brands Business; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY Rev Y12.92T Vs Y13.33T; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Private Brands Business

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.72M for 8.38 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $194.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 15,700 shares to 10,250 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,506 shares, and cut its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.52 million activity. $28,157 worth of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) was bought by CALLISON EDWIN H. $3.50 million worth of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) was bought by STIRITZ WILLIAM P.

