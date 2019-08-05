Chase Investment Counsel Increases Position in Post Hldgs (POST); Marathon Trading Investment Management Lifted Position in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) as Market Valuation Rose

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 51.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 15,958 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 46,881 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, up from 30,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $4.2 during the last trading session, reaching $102.56. About 1.49 million shares traded or 169.70% up from the average. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 916.14 BLN YEN (+15.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 660.00 BLN YEN (-28.0 %); 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q Net $91.5M; 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 group forecast; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Private Brands Business; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.08; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Net View To Y450.00B; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Dividend to Y57.00 Vs Y50.00; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Files Confidential Draft Registration for Proposed IPO of Private Brands Business

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 296.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 34,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 45,643 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.76M, up from 11,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $209.37. About 2.50 million shares traded or 7.02% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/05/2018 – Aberdeen, Goldman Are Picking Up Bargains in EM as Others Flee; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 12/03/2018 – David Solomon In Line to Be Next Goldman Sachs CEO (Video); 23/05/2018 – Goldman Warns the Rise of the Machines Leaves Markets Exposed; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN’S YOUNAN SEES UNPRECEDENTED CHANGE IN SAUDI ARABIA; 23/05/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Goldman Sachs to relocate into new downtown Houston tower; 23/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Treasury Access 0-1 Year ETF Forms Golden Cross; 13/03/2018 – Goldman moves Spanish dealmaker to Madrid ahead of Brexit; 18/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS’ PRESIDENT, DAVID M. SOLOMON, IS LIKELY TO BE NAMED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER BY THE END OF THIS YEAR – NYT; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Compensation Ratio 41%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Avenue Secs Ltd owns 0.01% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,364 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Corp accumulated 136,957 shares. Baldwin Management Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,940 shares. Ameritas Prns has invested 0.06% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Paradigm Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.09% or 1,280 shares. Tru Co Of Toledo Na Oh reported 0.09% stake. Grassi Inv Mngmt has 35,240 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Associated Banc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Yacktman Asset Management LP invested in 0.61% or 256,900 shares. Hrt Fincl Ltd Llc owns 4,737 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds holds 0.04% or 37,000 shares. Ironwood Inv Ltd Com reported 3,337 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com has invested 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Rnc Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.24% or 18,025 shares in its portfolio. Boston Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.01% or 1,451 shares in its portfolio.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $854.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 24,738 shares to 4,030 shares, valued at $326,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Square Inc by 4,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,738 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc holds 0.14% or 2,150 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement owns 100,606 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability reported 204,000 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Massachusetts Financial Ma owns 0.02% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 336,426 shares. 17,800 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 50,594 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 9,222 shares. 168,987 were accumulated by Invesco Limited. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 11,715 shares stake. Utah Retirement accumulated 12,165 shares. 169,343 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insur Company The. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 9,375 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $194.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,255 shares to 44,506 shares, valued at $5.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 16,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,247 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.28 million activity. 134,059 shares were bought by STIRITZ WILLIAM P, worth $12.96M on Wednesday, February 6. 280 shares were bought by CALLISON EDWIN H, worth $28,157 on Monday, February 11.

