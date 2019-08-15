Chase Investment Counsel Increases Holding in Lhc Group (LHCG); Godsey & Gibb Associates Increases Holding in Pfizer (PFE)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Lhc Group Inc (LHCG) by 89.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 4,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.27% . The institutional investor held 10,105 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 5,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Lhc Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $120.82. About 185,780 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 48.62% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 23/05/2018 – LHC Group’s First-Quarter CMS Star Ratings Continue to Outperform National Averages; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q Rev $291.1M; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES NEW $500 MLN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 06/04/2018 – News On Almost Family Inc. (AFAM) Now Under LHCG; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Announces Successful Completion And Effectiveness Of Merger With Almost Family; 02/04/2018 – CORRECTED-LHC GROUP INC – UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE FOR COMBINED COMPANY (ADDS; 23/05/2018 – LHC Group’s First-Quarter CMS Star Ratings Continue to Outperform National Averages; 21/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Conference May 16; 29/03/2018 – LHC Group and Almost Family Announce Stockholder Approval and Closing of Merger of Equals Transaction

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought 7,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 357,004 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16M, up from 349,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $34.24. About 35.21M shares traded or 36.28% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – PFIZER PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE 3 TRIAL OF AXITINIB AS ADJUVANT TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS AT HIGH RISK OF RENAL CELL CARCINOMA RECURRENCE AFTER SURGERY; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer’s rare disease drug succeeds in late-stage study; 28/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 28 / 2018 – Pfizer, Inc. – North Country Region; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN, PFIZER SAW PRODUCTION ISSUES AFTER FDA WARNING LAST YEAR; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 ATTR-ACT STUDY OF; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Biosimilar RETACRIT® (epoetin alfa-epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN CEO: WORKING CLOSELY WITH FDA AND PFIZER ON EPIPEN SUPPLY; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Essential Health Rev Down 5%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lvm Cap Mi reported 89,515 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Becker Capital Inc accumulated 1.33M shares or 2.1% of the stock. Northside Cap Mngmt Ltd Co owns 14,346 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Centurylink Invest Mngmt reported 78,935 shares. Hartline Inv holds 5,141 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 13,523 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aspiriant Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Diligent Lc invested in 64,307 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 4.39 million shares. Swift Run Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.2% or 5,175 shares in its portfolio. Noesis Capital Mangement reported 24,940 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va holds 1.9% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 148,108 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Life Ins Com has invested 1.05% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Nbt Bankshares N A New York stated it has 1.44% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Pzena Invest Management Limited Com stated it has 0.74% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16 million and $658.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 18,473 shares to 8,049 shares, valued at $421,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold LHCG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 27.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 29.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bankshares Of Omaha invested 0.5% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Rothschild Investment Corp Il owns 20,950 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Pitcairn has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Citadel Advisors Limited Co holds 6,432 shares. Moreover, Zacks Invest Management has 0.03% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 7,038 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fiera Corporation holds 36,541 shares. Brinker Capital Incorporated has 5,748 shares. State Street Corporation reported 0.01% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). 1.15 million are held by Fmr Limited Liability. Moreover, Bessemer Gp Inc has 0% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Parkside Finance Fincl Bank reported 45 shares. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership has 0.07% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 322,567 shares. 39,309 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $194.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 5,798 shares to 12,180 shares, valued at $753,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 16,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,247 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.