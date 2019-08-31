Chase Investment Counsel Increases Holding in Keysight Technologies (KEYS); As Fedex (FDX) Share Price Declined, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Upped Its Stake by $1.53 Million

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 124.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 25,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 45,941 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01 million, up from 20,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $96.86. About 1.26 million shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M; 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 08/03/2018 – Keysight Advances Autonomous Driving Safety with High Frequency Automotive Radar Test Solution; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and lnnovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 08/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honors Dr. Ravi Tandon with 2018 Early Career Professor Award; 21/03/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Named Best Field Test Equipment Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 30.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 8,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 36,043 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.54M, up from 27,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $158.61. About 1.10 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 21/03/2018 – James Cook: BREAKING Bomb squad in Los Angeles dealing with unexpected and unidentified package sent to LA address from FedEx d; 04/05/2018 – UK CMA – INVESTIGATING COMPLETED ACQUISITION BY RESTORE PLC OF CERTAIN BUSINESSES OF TNT UK LIMITED; 16/05/2018 – BTC Manager: “Blockchain has the Ability to Completely Change Logistics,” Says FedEx CEO; 20/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Austin emergency response teams are investigating a suspicious package at a FedEx facility close to; 09/03/2018 Strong U.S. job growth forecast; unemployment rate seen at 4 percent; 20/03/2018 – NBC Montana: BREAKING OVERNIGHT: A package destined for an address in Austin exploded inside a FedEx distribution facility; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE EXPANDS, WILL ADD 500 NEW LOCATIONS IN WALMART; 20/03/2018 – gpbnews: BREAKING: A package destined for Austin, Texas, exploded at a FedEx distribution facility near San Antonio. At leas…; 20/03/2018 – Global Montreal: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,260 shares to 132,930 shares, valued at $7.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 33,858 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,684 shares, and cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $194.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 7,660 shares to 26,728 shares, valued at $3.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,308 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).