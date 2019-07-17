Chase Investment Counsel Increased Post Hldgs (POST) Position by $1.74 Million; Electron Capital Partners Decreased Its Position in Exelon (EXC) by $9.51 Million as Stock Rose

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 51.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 15,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,881 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, up from 30,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $106.31. About 18,498 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 41.79% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q Net $91.5M; 03/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Net View To Y450.00B; 24/04/2018 – Post Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 14 Days; 25/05/2018 – Post Holdings: All Employees Evacuated From Klingerstown, Pa., Location; 20/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – POST MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Amendment to Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offeri; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q Adj EPS $1.06; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 460.62 BLN YEN VS LOSS 28.98 YEN, 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 330.00 BLN YEN (-28.4 %)

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 190,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.34M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.23 million, down from 2.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $48.61. About 664,436 shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 10/04/2018 – N.J. legislature to vote on nuclear subsidy bill on Thursday; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT QUAD CITIES 2 REACTOR TO 97% FROM 100%:NRC; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Co and Position for Future Growth; 23/04/2018 – Exelon Utilities Receive Energy Star® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION SAYS FILED WITH ISO NEW ENGLAND INC TO RETIRE MYSTIC GENERATING STATION’S UNITS 7, 8, 9, AND JET UNIT ON JUNE 1, 2022; 29/03/2018 – Exelon: LNG Terminal to Ensure Continued Reliable Supply of Fuel to Mystic Units While They Remain Operating; 21/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 100%: NRC; 16/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 24/05/2018 – EXELON: THREE MILE ISLAND, DRESDEN DID NOT CLEAR IN AUCTION; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Files to Retire Mystic Generating Station in 2022

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 12.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.71 per share. EXC’s profit will be $601.99 million for 19.60 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.74% negative EPS growth.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $932.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 657,990 shares to 2.10M shares, valued at $20.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tellurian Inc New by 1.14 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.07M shares, and has risen its stake in El Paso Elec Co (NYSE:EE).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $837,900 activity.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $194.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 15,700 shares to 10,250 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,506 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 sale for $16.25 million activity. BROWN JAY W also sold $240,374 worth of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) on Thursday, February 7. Another trade for 134,059 shares valued at $12.96 million was made by STIRITZ WILLIAM P on Wednesday, February 6.