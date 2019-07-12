Chase Investment Counsel Increased Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Position By $2.22 Million; Pool (POOL) Has 1.18 Sentiment

Pool Corp (POOL) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 132 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 112 sold and decreased their equity positions in Pool Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 34.61 million shares, down from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Pool Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 6 to 6 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 94 Increased: 90 New Position: 42.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) stake by 124.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired 25,492 shares as Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)’s stock rose 6.98%. The Chase Investment Counsel Corp holds 45,941 shares with $4.01M value, up from 20,449 last quarter. Keysight Technologies Inc now has $16.78B valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $90.3. About 300,721 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 22/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honored by Frost & Sullivan for its Revenue Leadership in the Global RF Test and Measurement Market; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES: $350M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2018 Security Report Highlighting Cybersecurity Risk to Enterprise Cloud Operations; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kingdon Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 231,794 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 119,055 shares. Regions Finance stated it has 19,947 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset reported 430,725 shares stake. Moreover, Underhill Invest has 9.04% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 195,913 shares. Moreover, Stevens Cap Management Lp has 0.15% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 39,289 shares. Td Asset Mgmt stated it has 327,827 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life holds 0.28% or 21,351 shares in its portfolio. Century Inc reported 3.17M shares. Df Dent owns 27,456 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Llc reported 130 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Republic Inv Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.01% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Comml Bank Of Mellon holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 3.89 million shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.19% or 184,800 shares. Ftb Advisors stated it has 350 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Keysight Technologies had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) rating on Friday, February 22. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $87 target. Citigroup maintained Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) rating on Friday, February 22. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $100 target. The stock of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Jefferies.

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Keysight Technologies Appoints Jeffrey Li, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary – Business Wire” on July 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Keysight Technologies Announces Automotive Cybersecurity Program – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Keysight Technologies’ SVP, Satish Dhanasekaran, Appointed to Technological Advisory Council for Federal Communications Commission – Business Wire” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Analysts await Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $3.25 earnings per share, up 16.07% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.8 per share. POOL’s profit will be $129.26 million for 14.08 P/E if the $3.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Pool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 450.85% EPS growth.

More notable recent Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pool Corp (POOL) Gains From Base Business Amid High Expenses – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: POOL, NTNX, TPB – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why We Think Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Top Megacap Stock of 2019 Will Surprise You – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cricket-De Villiers defends offer to play for South Africa at World Cup – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

The stock increased 0.36% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $183.02. About 47,461 shares traded. Pool Corporation (POOL) has risen 22.25% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.82% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, A; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q EPS 75c; 20/04/2018 – Pool Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP SEES FY EPS $5.45 TO $5.70; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q Net $31.3M; 13/03/2018 – Pool Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys New 1% Position in Pool Corp; 06/03/2018 Pool Corp Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13