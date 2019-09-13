Chase Investment Counsel Increased Its Csx (CSX) Position by $1.22 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Chartist Has Cut Holding by $28.40 Million as Stock Declined

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 45.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 15,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 50,476 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.91M, up from 34,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $72.54. About 1.22M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-FCN, LLC — ACQUISITION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 12/05/2018 – CBS 42: BREAKING: CSX train collides with car at 23rd Ave crossing in Calera Cameron Edgeworth CBS 42 is on the scene; 23/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN RALEIGH COUNTY, W. VA; 17/04/2018 – CSX Doubles Profit as Cuts Pick Up Steam; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR REDUCED JPM, ORCL, GIS, ROST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 05/04/2018 – CSX CORP EX. CEO HUNTER HARRISON’S 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $151.1 MLN, INCLUDING $115.9 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS; 06/04/2018 – Deceased CSX Chief Hunter Harrison Was Among Top-Paid CEOs; 17/04/2018 – U.S. railroad CSX’s quarterly profit soars as costs fall; 23/04/2018 – CSX REPORTS OPERATING MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 former employees sue CSX

Chartist Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc sold 15 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $710.11 million, down from 390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $912.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $1844.73. About 699,269 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos finally got Amazon into the top tier of the Fortune 500; 18/05/2018 – Variety: `Stuber’ Scribe Tripper Clancy to Rewrite `High Five’ for Amazon Studios; 30/03/2018 – Amazon, Walmart Expanding Fashion Horizons; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 350 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 20/05/2018 – Inside Seattle’s Amazon Tax and Showdown Over Housing (Podcast); 29/04/2018 – Amazon’s new Alexa-powered Dot encourages kids to use the word ‘please’:; 07/05/2018 – SNAP SAYS AMAZON’S TIM STONE TO BE CFO; 01/05/2018 – Pierbridge: According to Deutsche Bank, 53.1% of the U.S. Postal Service’s ground package volume comes from Amazon; 27/04/2018 – Amazon More Than Doubles Credit Line as It Expands Globally; 07/05/2018 – Op-Ed Columnist: Amazon vs. Barnes & Noble

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zacks Inv Mgmt reported 24,774 shares. Eulav Asset stated it has 21,000 shares. Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri holds 2.63% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 12,743 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs has 1.37% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Groesbeck Inv Mgmt Corporation Nj holds 0.18% or 115 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv owns 220 shares. F&V Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,030 are owned by Oarsman. Smith Chas P & Pa Cpas has 0.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hayek Kallen Inv invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Staley Advisers invested in 0.76% or 5,409 shares. Kentucky Retirement invested 3.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). White Pine Inv invested in 0.24% or 267 shares. Permanens Cap LP invested in 902 shares. Moreover, Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 100.26 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $196.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 6,178 shares to 40,703 shares, valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 5,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,011 shares, and cut its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold CSX shares while 320 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 550.04 million shares or 1.56% less from 558.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Gp Ltd holds 0.02% or 145,246 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Contravisory Investment owns 868 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Principal Group Incorporated holds 0.08% or 1.16 million shares. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Ltd owns 162,412 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. 6,460 were reported by Asset Mngmt Inc. Moreover, Holderness Invests Co has 0.2% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 5,561 shares. First Savings Bank reported 3,596 shares stake. Duncker Streett & Inc stated it has 9,623 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Williams Jones And Assocs Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 26,334 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.09% or 39,500 shares. 2.53 million are owned by Swiss Fincl Bank. Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 124,643 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Llc owns 19,640 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Fayez Sarofim reported 0.01% stake.