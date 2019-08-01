Chase Investment Counsel Increased Its Anthem (ANTM) Position by $959,530; Pultegroup (PHM) Valuation Rose While Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 49.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 3,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 10,089 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, up from 6,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $294.78. About 440,746 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $293 FROM $285; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 30/05/2018 – Trump Told Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones NFL Anthem Protests Were ‘Very Winning’ Issue — Deposition; 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pultegroup Inc. (PHM) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The hedge fund held 260,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.27M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pultegroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $32.12. About 1.71 million shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice Pres, Human Re; 16/05/2018 – PulteGroup CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 10/05/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Pulte’s home sales forecast points to strong housing market; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 24/04/2018 – Homebuilder PulteGroup’s quarterly profit jumps 87 pct

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cadence Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.1% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 41,181 shares. Camarda Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 837 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.07% or 11,077 shares. 72,117 were accumulated by Guggenheim Capital Ltd. Guardian Life Insurance Of America invested in 0% or 737 shares. 2.15 million were reported by Jpmorgan Chase. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 49,501 shares. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0.02% or 418,396 shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 118,725 shares. The New York-based Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Ltd Llc has invested 0.34% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Dumont And Blake Investment Lc holds 25,420 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Premier Asset Management Limited Liability Co owns 2.8% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 420,115 shares. Services Automobile Association holds 376,708 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.03% or 21,717 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership has 0.24% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 3.69 million shares.

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $781.49 million and $910.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen (NYSE:ABC) by 37,750 shares to 72,250 shares, valued at $5.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

