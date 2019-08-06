Chase Investment Counsel Increased Ericsson (ERIC) Holding; Indus Capital Partners Cut Its Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Position

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) stake by 21.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 148,800 shares as Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB)’s stock declined 0.86%. The Indus Capital Partners Llc holds 556,017 shares with $64.45 million value, down from 704,817 last quarter. Hdfc Bank Ltd now has $85.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.94% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $111.56. About 297,154 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates HDFC Bank’s Proposed Masala Bond ‘BBB-‘; 14/03/2018 – HDFC TO RAISE 40B RUPEES VIA NCD ISSUE; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 TOTAL REV 18.7B RUPEES VS 15.9B Y/Y; 15/03/2018 – HDFC BANK COMPLETED ISSUE OF INR23B 2025 BONDS AT 8.10%; 09/04/2018 – HDFC RAISES RETAIL PRIME LENDING RATE BY 20BPS FROM APRIL 1; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s MedGenome raises funds from HDFC group firms – Mint; 16/03/2018 – NDTV: Comparison Of Bank Of India, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank FD Interest Rates; 30/04/2018 – HDFC APPROVES RAISING BORROWING POWERS UP TO 5T RUPEES; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK BOARD PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF INR 13/SHARE; 30/05/2018 – HDFC Earnings Likely to Get a Boost on India’s Urbanization Push

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased Ericsson (ERIC) stake by 43.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired 144,620 shares as Ericsson (ERIC)’s stock declined 11.12%. The Chase Investment Counsel Corp holds 473,502 shares with $4.35M value, up from 328,882 last quarter. Ericsson now has $28.39B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.42. About 2.28M shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 9.70% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.70% the S&P500.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 15,769 shares to 11,126 valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Worldpay Inc stake by 7,660 shares and now owns 26,728 shares. Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was reduced too.

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) stake by 463,818 shares to 1.48 million valued at $6.85 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Bright Scholar Ed Hldgs Ltd stake by 75,138 shares and now owns 4.04 million shares. Baidu Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:BIDU) was raised too.