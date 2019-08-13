Chase Investment Counsel Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Cut as Market Value Rose; As Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Has Decreased Stake by $5.02 Million

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 21.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 12,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 44,506 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25 million, down from 56,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 20.48M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN PRODUCTIVITY IN FY19; 28/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma Files Intellectual Property in All Major Pharmaceutical Markets Worldwide; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – Cognigo Collaborates with Microsoft AIP to Ensure Critical Data Assets Will Not Fall Into the Wrong Hands; 21/03/2018 – JLL makes Linkedln’s Top Companies list again; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT/DELL ENTER TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WITH U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY FOR MICROSOFT CLOUD SERVICES FOR GOVERNMENT; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 12/04/2018 – PRODWARE SA ALPRO.PA – CHOSEN BY JERUSALEM FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF ITS SERVICES ON MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365; 24/05/2018 – New Releases of Savvius Omnipliance, Omnipeek, and Spotlight Now Shipping; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd sold 52,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 695,754 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.21 million, down from 748,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $98.31. About 2.07M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $194.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 5,939 shares to 35,198 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 4,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vista Capital Prns holds 5,802 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Cohen Lawrence B has invested 5.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sentinel Co Lba invested in 2,360 shares. Jcic Asset has 2.6% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Focused Wealth Management owns 14,386 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Jensen Invest Mgmt holds 4.32 million shares or 6.06% of its portfolio. Cincinnati Insur stated it has 4.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Private holds 0.04% or 6,775 shares in its portfolio. Westfield Capital Management Ltd Partnership reported 2.14M shares or 1.92% of all its holdings. Consulate owns 14,516 shares. Swedbank holds 10.23M shares or 5.74% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt accumulated 744,695 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hitchwood Capital Management LP holds 1.69% or 1.00 million shares. Oakworth Inc invested in 1.03% or 42,853 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Microsoft Stock Is Worth a Buy â€¦ If You Wait for a Discount – Investorplace.com” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft Continues To Amaze – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft contractors listen to Skype, Cortana – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $10.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wd (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 5,070 shares to 6,415 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 7,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.55 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd reported 1.68 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Rothschild Asset Us accumulated 512,319 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc owns 155,078 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.09% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Umb Bankshares N A Mo holds 149,965 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,644 shares. The Massachusetts-based Welch Forbes Lc has invested 0.03% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Hamlin Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 2.16% or 508,645 shares. Jones Fin Lllp holds 0% or 3,430 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement has invested 0.15% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Qs Investors invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 5,164 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability reported 69,266 shares stake. The Colorado-based Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp has invested 0.03% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 25,000 were accumulated by Hussman Strategic.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Phillips 66: Why It Should Be In Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Phillips 66 Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Phillips 66 (PSX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “PSX or VLO: Which Company’s Likely to Win the IMO 2020 Race? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.