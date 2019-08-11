Chase Investment Counsel Holding in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Upped as Stock Rose; First Manhattan Company Position in Us Bancorp Del (USB) Has Lowered as Share Price Rose

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 192% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 25,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 39,420 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62M, up from 13,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $153.12. About 241,465 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 20,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The hedge fund held 1.31M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.19 million, down from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $52.79. About 5.49 million shares traded or 1.81% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51B and $17.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kar Auction Servic (NYSE:KAR) by 1.27M shares to 3.26 million shares, valued at $167.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) by 4.10 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 11.89 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $194.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 15,700 shares to 10,250 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 7,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,728 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).