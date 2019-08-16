Chase Investment Counsel Holding In Cisco Sys (CSCO) Was Upped; Agilent Technologies (A) Share Value Declined While Employees Retirement System Of Texas Has Raised Position by $1.12 Million

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 104,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36 million, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $70.23. About 726,660 shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 21/03/2018 – Agilent Declares Dividend of 14.9c; 16/04/2018 – AGILENT REPORTS DEPARTURE OF PATRICK KALTENBACH; 22/05/2018 – Agilent Signs Agreement to Acquire Assets From Young In Scientific; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – WILL BE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE INITIAL PAYMENT TO COVER RAW MATERIAL PURCHASES AND RESERVE APPROPRIATE RESOURCES UNDER AGREEMENT; 09/04/2018 – Agilent Highlights Lab Efficiency Through Innovative Solutions at Analytica 2018; 02/05/2018 – Agilent: Financial Terms of Deal Not Disclosed; 02/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies to Enhance Lab Informatics with Acquisition of Genohm; 25/04/2018 – Agilent Thought Leader Award Presented to Drs. Brandon Ruotolo and Kristina Hakansson; 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 07/05/2018 – AGILENT COMPLETES PURCHASE OF LASERGEN,

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 961.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 54,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 60,656 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 5,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $47.1. About 7.89 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon

More notable recent Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What You Should Know About Kellogg Company’s (NYSE:K) 3.6% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Just 4 Days Before Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q3 Earnings Preview For Agilent Technologies – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 22,000 shares to 16,000 shares, valued at $309,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 68,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,700 shares, and cut its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Ltd Liability stated it has 38,924 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bbva Compass Comml Bank holds 0.1% or 19,829 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Virtu accumulated 3,968 shares. Reilly Fincl Advisors Lc owns 239 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 29,603 were accumulated by Daiwa Group Inc. Winslow Mgmt Lc holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 2.80 million shares. Fil Ltd holds 116,740 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Limited owns 379,583 shares. Btim Corp owns 64,242 shares. Thomas White International Limited owns 7,200 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Victory Management reported 515,892 shares. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Liability Co invested in 200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Comm holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 12,344 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt owns 6,250 shares.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $194.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6,703 shares to 29,912 shares, valued at $7.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 5,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,180 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Southeast Asset accumulated 8,724 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Greenwood Gearhart has 196,101 shares for 3.11% of their portfolio. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 3.18M shares. Altrinsic Glob Ltd Com holds 0.07% or 28,040 shares in its portfolio. Harbour Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 2.16% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Accredited Investors has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Vigilant Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 18,238 shares. The New York-based Pinebridge Lp has invested 0.88% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Homrich & Berg has invested 0.22% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Convergence Inv Prns Ltd Llc stated it has 1.4% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 47,580 are held by Duff & Phelps Inv. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Company reported 0.82% stake. 11.60 million were accumulated by Research Global Invsts. 740,738 were reported by Willis Investment Counsel. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Management Incorporated owns 140,109 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.