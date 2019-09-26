Chase Investment Counsel Has Upped Nmi Hldgs (NMIH) Holding by $988,232; Market Value Declined; Cannell Peter B & Company Has Boosted Stake in Lowes Companies (LOW) as Stock Price Declined

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NMIH) by 136.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 35,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.63% . The institutional investor held 61,104 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73 million, up from 25,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Nmi Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27.89. About 152,606 shares traded. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 18.48% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 24/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS INC – ALSO ENTERED INTO A THREE-YEAR, $85 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 23/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. CFO Adam Pollitzer to Participate in KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference on May 31, 2018; 24/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Refinances $150 Million Term Loan and Enters Into $85 Million Revolving Credit Facility; 10/05/2018 – National Ml Celebrates 5th Anniversary by Ringing Closing Bell at NASDAQ; 03/04/2018 – National Ml Named to Fortune’s List of Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance; 01/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 34C; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades National Mortgage Insurance Corporation to Baa3; outlook stable; 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Names Claudia Merkle as President; 23/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Presenting at Conference May 31; 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. Promotes Oper Chief Claudia Merkle to Pres

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (LOW) by 20.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc bought 108,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 630,541 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.63 million, up from 521,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Lowes Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $110.86. About 2.91M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a stake in Lowe’s, a source tells CNBC; 01/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: REASONABLE TO EXPECT NEXT RATE MOVE WILL BE UP; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 22/05/2018 – JCPenney CEO Leaves for Lowe’s (Video); 24/04/2018 – US Federal Government Authorizes Complaint Against Lowe Enterprises’ Terranea Resort Alleging Labor Law Violations, Says UNITE HERE; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 22/05/2018 – JC Penney CEO steps down, joins Lowe’s; 05/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TRUMP TARIFF PROPOSAL COULD TURN BADLY IF ESCALATES; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $196.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 1,785 shares to 12,008 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 6,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,703 shares, and cut its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W also bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24. $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Frieson Donald.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77 billion and $2.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,395 shares to 211,444 shares, valued at $29.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 239,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 784,409 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).