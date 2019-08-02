Chase Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Share Value Rose; Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holder Parsec Financial Management Lowered Its Holding by $1.06 Million as Stock Rose

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 21.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 12,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 44,506 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25M, down from 56,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 36.93M shares traded or 52.10% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO EXTENDS ALLIANCE WITH MICROSOFT FOR CLOUD-BASED DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – DRONE COMPANY DJI IS PARTNERING WITH MICROSOFT TO CREATE A NEW SDK FOR WINDOWS 10 PCS; 04/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Partners with CQG to Offer Best Execution Algorithms for Futures; 04/04/2018 – BoomerBeat Views: Breaking: Microsoft Acquiring #Spotify In $41.8 Billion Cash, Equity Deal -; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 07/03/2018 – UPMC and Health Catalyst honored as recipients of the 2018 Microsoft Health Innovation Award; 19/03/2018 – Liddell Is a Former CFO of Microsoft and GM; 15/05/2018 – Sigfox Launches Sens’it Discovery; 05/03/2018 Archive360 to Showcase lndustry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Technology Forum

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 13,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 233,786 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.69M, down from 247,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $86.08. About 6.62 million shares traded or 30.23% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 22/03/2018 – Global Infant Formula Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Nestle, Danone, Abbott Laboratories and Royal FrieslandCampina – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: Data to Be Submitted to FDA to Support Consideration of Long-Term Indication for HeartMate 3; 20/04/2018 – DJ Abbott Laboratories, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABT); 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Net $418M; 09/04/2018 – Commonwealth’s Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott Honored with 2017 WBEC Leadership Award; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 17/04/2018 – FDA: ABT IMPLANTABLE CARDIAC DEVICES FIRMWARE UPDATE AVAILABLE; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: POLICE STILL SEARCHING CRIME SCENE, OTHER LOCATIONS

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Osterweis Cap Management Inc holds 2.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 360,305 shares. Montag A And Assoc reported 182,353 shares stake. New York-based Kings Point has invested 2.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alta Mgmt Lc stated it has 32,808 shares. 1.66 million are held by Causeway Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation. Global Endowment Mgmt LP owns 5,100 shares. Fairfield Bush Com owns 157,950 shares. Rothschild Com Asset Mngmt Us reported 1.23 million shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. Night Owl Cap Ltd Llc invested 7.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Rmb Limited Liability has 0.82% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 273,973 shares. 7,600 are held by Garrison Bradford And Assocs. Wg Shaheen And Dba Whitney And Com holds 104,407 shares or 3.09% of its portfolio. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth has 14,045 shares. Montag And Caldwell Limited Liability Company owns 806,122 shares for 4.96% of their portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.73% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $194.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 5,939 shares to 35,198 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 5,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,362 shares, and has risen its stake in Planet Fitness Inc.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow 30 Stock Roundup: MSFT, JPM, IBM, JNJ, GS Earnings Impress – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: ZBRA, STNE, GLW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft Continues To Amaze – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/17/2019: ERIC, ASML, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MSFT targets boosted after Q4 strength – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. House Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 13,572 were reported by Tru Department Mb Financial Bank N A. Shamrock Asset Mngmt reported 0.75% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Roosevelt Invest Grp reported 2,865 shares stake. First National Bank & Trust Sioux Falls stated it has 0.82% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Blair William And Il owns 0.63% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 1.29 million shares. Wendell David Incorporated holds 194,548 shares. Mackay Shields Lc accumulated 0.3% or 537,356 shares. North Corporation invested 4.24% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Trustco Bank & Trust Corporation N Y owns 3.07% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 34,148 shares. Brandywine Tru Co owns 157,149 shares. New England Management holds 25,778 shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.27% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). The Pennsylvania-based First Commonwealth Pa has invested 0.3% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Fiera Capital reported 27,206 shares.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 25.62 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) by 7,285 shares to 390,615 shares, valued at $20.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Utilities Select Sector Spdr (XLU) by 7,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 347,208 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Abbott (ABT) Receives US Approval of Next-Generation MitraClip – StreetInsider.com” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Abbott Laboratories Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Season Starts With Beat From Citigroup; Other Banks, Netflix Report Later In Week – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Healthcare Stocks That Are Feeling Sick – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.