Chase Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Merit Med Sys (MMSI) Position by $353,678 as Market Valuation Declined; As Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Stevens Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Position

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (MMSI) by 32.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 5,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The institutional investor held 12,180 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $753,000, down from 17,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Merit Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $34.23. About 750,642 shares traded or 27.52% up from the average. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500.

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 12,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The hedge fund held 13,346 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, down from 26,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.19% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $96.86. About 2.03 million shares traded or 79.21% up from the average. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $194.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 5,939 shares to 35,198 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $28.14 million for 16.78 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.43% EPS growth.

