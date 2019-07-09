Chase Investment Counsel Has Raised Ss&C Technologis Hldgs (SSNC) Stake By $3.45 Million; CENTRICA PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KIN (CPYYF) SI Decreased By 1.33%

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased Ss&C Technologis Hldgs Inc (SSNC) stake by 283.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired 54,737 shares as Ss&C Technologis Hldgs Inc (SSNC)’s stock rose 5.90%. The Chase Investment Counsel Corp holds 74,011 shares with $4.71 million value, up from 19,274 last quarter. Ss&C Technologis Hldgs Inc now has $14.69B valuation. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $58.04. About 1.07 million shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 16/04/2018 – SS&C Completes Acquisition Of DST; 04/04/2018 – Arash Massoudi: Scoop: US-based SS&C Technologies gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 10/04/2018 – UK Takeover Panel: SS&C, ION Must Confirm Fidessa Intentions by April 20; 12/03/2018 – SS&C Technologies to Acquire North American Fund Admin Business From CACEIS, Credit Agricole; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – SS&C CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS HAD PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS WITH FIDESSA REGARDING SS&C’S INTEREST IN FIDESSA; 28/03/2018 – DST Systems, Inc. Shareholders Approve Merger With SS&C; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa: No Proposed Terms Have Been Received From SS&C at This Stage

CENTRICA PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KIN (OTCMKTS:CPYYF) had a decrease of 1.33% in short interest. CPYYF’s SI was 4.59M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.33% from 4.65M shares previously. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $1.085. About 2,253 shares traded. Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYF) has 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy firm in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, North America, Norway, and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.56 billion. The firm operates through Energy Supply & ServicesÂ–UK & Ireland, Energy Supply & ServicesÂ–North America, Connected Home, Distributed Energy & Power, Energy Marketing & Trading, Exploration & Production, Central Power Generation, and Centrica Storage divisions. It has a 8.75 P/E ratio. It supplies gas and electricity to residential, business, and industrial customers, as well as provision of energy-related services; and engages in the power generation activities.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased Worldpay Inc stake by 7,660 shares to 26,728 valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 16,866 shares and now owns 12,247 shares. Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,897 are owned by Petrus Trust Lta. North Star Asset Mngmt holds 284,443 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation accumulated 21,743 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Great Lakes Advsrs stated it has 78,779 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Pitcairn Communications holds 5,570 shares. Origin Asset Management Llp holds 1.73% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 325,400 shares. Banbury Prns Lc has 381,174 shares for 7.02% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Management Ltd reported 33,310 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs stated it has 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). 50,237 were reported by Sei Invests. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk Corp stated it has 168,126 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bp Public Ltd Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 23,000 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 12,490 shares. Rwc Asset Mngmt Llp accumulated 200,000 shares or 0.58% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Svcs invested in 0.01% or 4,178 shares.