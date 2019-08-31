Chase Investment Counsel Has Raised By $706,741 Its Dollar Gen New (DG) Holding; Brasilagro Brazilian Agric Real Estate CO Sponsore (LND) Shorts Lowered By 10%

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) stake by 20.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired 5,939 shares as Dollar Gen Corp New (DG)’s stock rose 8.24%. The Chase Investment Counsel Corp holds 35,198 shares with $4.20M value, up from 29,259 last quarter. Dollar Gen Corp New now has $36.43 billion valuation. It closed at $156.09 lastly. It is up 36.56% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 17/05/2018 – Paladino, Cavan, Quinlivan & Pierce investigate Hertz in connection with its acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group; 21/05/2018 – Dollar General Launches the Summer of Exclusivity; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave and Adoption Assistance Benefit; 07/03/2018 Dollar General: Director David B. Rickard to Retire; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Jennifer Beugelmans Named VP of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY SHR VIEW $5.60, REV VIEW $25.44 BLN (NOT SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Dollar General Corp $500m 10Y +130; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $725M-$800M; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR

Brasilagro Brazilian Agric Real Estate CO Sponsore (NYSE:LND) had a decrease of 10% in short interest. LND’s SI was 900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 10% from 1,000 shares previously. With 6,400 avg volume, 0 days are for Brasilagro Brazilian Agric Real Estate CO Sponsore (NYSE:LND)’s short sellers to cover LND’s short positions. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.0255 during the last trading session, reaching $3.9356. About 942 shares traded. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades AgrÃ­colas (NYSE:LND) has risen 21.69% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LND News: 25/05/2018 – BRASILAGRO SAYS CO. IN TALKS TO SELL LAND IN BAHIA FOR BRL165M; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Duckworth: Duckworth-Durbin Bill to Expand the Lincoln National Heritage Area and Grow Economic Opportunity Advances in; 07/05/2018 – BRASILAGRO 3Q NET INCOME R$54.0M; 07/05/2018 – BRASILAGRO 3Q EBITDA R$62.6M; 07/05/2018 – BRASILAGRO AGREES TO SELL ARAUCARIA FARM FOR BRL61.6M; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset reported 44,848 shares. Liberty Capital Mgmt, Michigan-based fund reported 1,754 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset has 1.38M shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Blair William Il holds 0% or 5,066 shares in its portfolio. Whittier holds 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 175 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca stated it has 3,102 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Wespac Ltd Com invested 0.44% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Hilltop holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 4,049 shares. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 7,110 shares. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership has 79 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Daiwa Securities stated it has 12,282 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 1.72M shares. Veritable LP owns 0.02% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 8,696 shares. Nexus Invest Mgmt holds 4.13% or 234,310 shares.

Among 17 analysts covering Dollar General (NYSE:DG), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Dollar General has $18000 highest and $105 lowest target. $149.24’s average target is -4.39% below currents $156.09 stock price. Dollar General had 36 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, May 31 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Piper Jaffray. Guggenheim maintained the shares of DG in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 30. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, May 31 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 8 by Goldman Sachs. On Friday, May 31 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $125 target in Friday, March 15 report. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo on Thursday, July 25 to “Market Perform”.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Dollar General Has More Expansion in Store for Q2 – The Motley Fool” on August 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stock Market Today: When Apple Will Show Off its New iPhone – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Guess, Walt Disney Rise in Premarket; Best Buy Falls – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar General EPS beats by $0.17, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.00, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades AgrÃ­colas shares while 1 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 1.07 million shares or 254.67% more from 302,248 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kopernik Glob Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades AgrÃ­colas (NYSE:LND). 480,229 were reported by Northern Trust Corporation. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades AgrÃ­colas (NYSE:LND). Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested in 0% or 2,800 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Svcs Inc has 4,501 shares.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades AgrÃ­colas acquires, develops, operates and seels agricultural land and properties. The company has market cap of $213.65 million. The firm offers agriculture, cattle raising, and forestry activities in Brazil. It has a 3.27 P/E ratio. The firm operates through five divisions: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, and Other.