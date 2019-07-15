Chase Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Merit Med Sys (MMSI) Holding by $353,678; Valuation Declined; As Mohawk Inds (MHK) Valuation Declined, Fpr Partners Upped Stake by $459,270

Fpr Partners Llc increased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc bought 3,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 827,182 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.35M, up from 823,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $149.63. About 197,979 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 35.45% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY NET SALES $2.41 BLN VS $2.22 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Adds Mohawk Industries, Exits Andeavor: 13F; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q EPS $2.78; 05/04/2018 – Mohawk Fine Papers Purchases Crane Stationery; 09/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces Mohawk Industries to Expand in Carroll County; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $3.89 TO $3.98, EST. $4.12; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 16/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – THREE-YEAR RATE PLAN APPROVED FOR NIAGARA MOHAWK ELECTRIC & GAS, NEW YORK; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (MMSI) by 32.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 5,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,180 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $753,000, down from 17,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Merit Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.99. About 135,269 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has risen 9.46% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 01/05/2018 – NINEPOINT MEDICAL PACT WITH MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 23/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc | preludesync distal radial compression sy | K180723 | 04/17/2018 |; 01/05/2018 – NinePoint Medical, Inc. Enters Into A Strategic Partnership and Worldwide Distribution with Merit Medical Systems, Inc; 16/05/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 27/03/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | corvocet biopsy system | K180450 | 03/12/2018 |; 08/05/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical Reports Record Revenues for First Quarter of 2018

Fpr Partners Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 348,066 shares to 5.71 million shares, valued at $442.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 3.10 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 884,828 shares, and cut its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.00 million activity.

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 16.28% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.43 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $27.50 million for 28.50 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.14% EPS growth.