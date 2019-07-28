Chase Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding; Partners Group Holding Ag Has Trimmed Brookfield Infrastructure Part (BIP) Stake

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 24.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 1,045 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Chase Investment Counsel Corp holds 3,308 shares with $5.89 million value, down from 4,353 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $956.63B valuation. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/03/2018 – Amazon will roll out the Prime Pantry subscription gradually; 17/05/2018 – Amazon Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 14/05/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 Derby Dilemma: Go for Lower Taxes or Liberal Voters; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Private equity firms targeting Amazon sellers – The Information; 03/04/2018 – DNA: Nokia 7 Plus to launch in India tomorrow; most likely to be an Amazon; 07/03/2018 – WPP CEO: AMAZON LESS KEEN TO SHARE DATA THAN GOOGLE, FACEBOOK; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube); 16/04/2018 – Those seeking to overturn Quill â€“ including President Trump â€“ think this is a way to force large internet retailers like Amazon to pay more sales taxes. They are gravely mistaken; 29/03/2018 – Donald Trump Slams Amazon.com — 8th Update; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC- FROM WEDNESDAY, PRIME MEMBER BENEFITS EXPAND TO ADDITIONAL 121 WHOLE FOODS MARKET STORES ACROSS 12 STATES, INCLUDING COLORADO AND TEXAS

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased Brookfield Infrastructure Part (BIP) stake by 7.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 37,110 shares as Brookfield Infrastructure Part (BIP)’s stock rose 4.30%. The Partners Group Holding Ag holds 443,997 shares with $18.59 million value, down from 481,107 last quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Part now has $12.40B valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.2. About 309,646 shares traded. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has risen 8.41% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BIP News: 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Brookfield Residential Properties’ Notes B1; Stable Outlook; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct; 20/03/2018 – Economy & Business: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline -sources – SAO PAULO, March 20 (Reuters); 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Global Infrastructure Securities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS- UNDER TERMS, BROOKFIELD WILL AN OPTION TO ACQUIRE ANOTHER 24.9% INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP OVER TIME; 03/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 20/05/2018 – Arab Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 10/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S RENOVA ENERGIA SAYS IT HAS CALLED OFF ASSET-SALE TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA RENOVÁVEL; EXCLUSIVITY PERIOD ENDED WITH NO AGREEMENT; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE SAYS IT WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE TO BGH, BROOKFIELD

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 22 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2200 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. UBS maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Monday, March 11. UBS has “Buy” rating and $2100 target. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. Evercore maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Monday, March 4. Evercore has “Buy” rating and $1965 target. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, February 1 with “Outperform”. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets. On Friday, February 1 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson given on Thursday, March 21. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) stake by 4,110 shares to 13,125 valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ss&C Technologis Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) stake by 54,737 shares and now owns 74,011 shares. Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) was raised too.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon -2% after earnings disappoint – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings After The Bell Thursday: Can The Cloud Make AMZN Fly? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intact Invest Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 1,300 shares. West Chester Advsrs reported 2.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Macroview Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sumitomo Life Ins reported 12,397 shares. Norris Perne French Llp Mi has 1.27% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,406 shares. Waddell And Reed stated it has 392,941 shares or 1.73% of all its holdings. Corvex Mgmt Lp holds 26,500 shares or 3.29% of its portfolio. 940,620 are held by Apg Asset Mngmt Nv. The California-based Guild Invest Mgmt has invested 0.81% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mai Cap holds 0.71% or 7,790 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 12,397 shares. Moreno Evelyn V invested 2.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Research & invested 1.24% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Macnealy Hoover Investment accumulated 345 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Susquehanna Int Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 542,940 shares.

Analysts await Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 10.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.75 per share. BIP’s profit will be $232.93 million for 13.31 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.68% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had 6 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Thursday, July 18.