Chase Investment Counsel Has Lowered By $1.75 Million Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding; Sunbelt Securities Lifted Its Chevron New (CVX) Position

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 24.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sunbelt Securities Inc acquired 5,651 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Sunbelt Securities Inc holds 28,542 shares with $3.52 million value, up from 22,891 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $223.50B valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $117.73. About 3.62 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Rev $37.76B; 23/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP- ONTARIO COURT OF APPEAL UPHELD LOWER COURT’S DETERMINATION THAT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CO CANNOT BE ENFORCED AGAINST CHEVRON CANADA LTD; 23/04/2018 – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Net $3.6B; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Venezuela Arrests, Canada Pipeline Battle: Energy Wrap; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 28/05/2018 – CHEVRON RESTORES PRODUCTION ON BLIND FAITH, PETRONIUS OFFSHORE PLATFORMS AFTER STORM ALBERTO

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 58.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 15,769 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Chase Investment Counsel Corp holds 11,126 shares with $1.24M value, down from 26,895 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $245.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $136.08. About 6.59M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast; 30/05/2018 – Date Set for 21st Century Fox Shareholders to Vote on Disney Deal; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY’S `SOLO’ DOUBLES `BLACK PANTHER’ PRESALES: FANDANGO; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 29/05/2018 – ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELLED THE ‘ROSEANNE’ SHOW AFTER THE STAR’S ”ABHORRENT, REPUGNANT” TWEET- CNBC; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to lead Fox after Disney deal; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 23/03/2018 – Books: Bringing Disney’s European Adventures to American Readers; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE CONSIDERS SECURING CONTROL OF SKY MIGHT REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED TO BE SIGNIFICANT PURPOSE OF DISNEY’S ACQUIRING CONTROL OF FOX

Sunbelt Securities Inc decreased Agnc Invt Corp stake by 37,775 shares to 82,252 valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dowdupont Inc stake by 8,145 shares and now owns 26,864 shares. Highland Floatng Rate Opprt was reduced too.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity. Shares for $502,074 were bought by REED DEBRA L on Wednesday, August 7.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “This Energy ETF Could Finally Be Perking Up – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “BMO Initiates Bullish Coverage Of Oil Majors, BP Is Top Pick – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Chevron Corp has $16500 highest and $130 lowest target. $141.90’s average target is 20.53% above currents $117.73 stock price. Chevron Corp had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of CVX in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. HSBC maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The rating was maintained by Societe Generale on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Mizuho. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CVX in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained the shares of CVX in report on Monday, May 13 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Company owns 2,855 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 9.91 million shares. Addison Capital Com has 3,368 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Compton Cap Mngmt Ri invested in 1.11% or 20,789 shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 493,524 shares stake. Security Financial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 0.47% or 3,278 shares in its portfolio. Private Wealth Prtn Limited holds 1.16% or 57,053 shares. Logan Cap Mngmt has invested 1.71% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Renaissance Inv Grp Llc stated it has 4,106 shares. Aspiriant Ltd reported 0.26% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Roberts Glore & Company Incorporated Il invested in 0.38% or 4,925 shares. Cim Inv Mangement holds 10,276 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Park Natl Oh has invested 1.62% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Co stated it has 102,220 shares. Camarda Fincl Limited Liability Company accumulated 368 shares.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) stake by 25,920 shares to 39,420 valued at $5.62 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) stake by 4,110 shares and now owns 13,125 shares. Planet Fitness Inc was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 13.66% above currents $136.08 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, April 23 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 9. Imperial Capital downgraded the shares of DIS in report on Monday, June 17 to “In-Line” rating. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Outperform” on Tuesday, May 7. As per Thursday, June 6, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Goldman Sachs maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, May 8. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, May 6 by UBS. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by BMO Capital Markets.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.