Chase Investment Counsel Has Lowered Adobe (ADBE) Stake as Market Value Rose; King Wealth Management Group Increases Stake in Mastercard (MA)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 18.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 6,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 29,912 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97 million, down from 36,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $282.44. About 2.85 million shares traded or 13.26% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Addition of Ricks Expands Board to 11 Members From 10; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn

King Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 22.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc bought 2,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 16,133 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, up from 13,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $8.88 during the last trading session, reaching $271.89. About 4.42M shares traded or 25.46% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 27/04/2018 – Mastercard Nominates 14 Candidates for Election to Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript)

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) And Mastercard – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “General Electric Under Attack and the Latest Fed Worries – Motley Fool” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard: Why I’m Not Interested In Taking Profits – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What We Know About Mastercard’s Reported New Interest In Cryptocurrencies – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) owns 6,161 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Co reported 4,672 shares stake. Swedbank has 1.50M shares for 1.68% of their portfolio. Svcs Of America Incorporated reported 1,200 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Tiger Global Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.71% or 549,932 shares in its portfolio. Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Co has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Clarivest Asset Management Lc invested in 420,189 shares or 2% of the stock. Kistler reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Exane Derivatives has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance has 0.14% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Montag & Caldwell Ltd Liability Corp, a Georgia-based fund reported 220,835 shares. Evergreen Cap Mgmt holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 7,571 shares. Stifel Corporation owns 0.5% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 758,205 shares. Capital Guardian Tru Communication owns 334 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhode Island-based Coastline has invested 0.57% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. DAVIS RICHARD K had bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12.

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $319.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,130 shares to 17,329 shares, valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 48,361 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,944 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 36,144 shares. Moreover, Parkside Bank & Trust Tru has 0.09% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ashford Capital Management invested in 7,118 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Jag Cap Limited invested 2.22% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Blb&B Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.19% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Department Mb Finance Comml Bank N A accumulated 39,299 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Forbes J M Limited Liability Partnership holds 2.91% or 50,941 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Co holds 0.01% or 4,440 shares. Notis reported 0.38% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Valley Natl Advisers invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Parkwood Limited Liability Company accumulated 18,646 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Moreover, Ally Inc has 0.51% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 10,000 shares. World Asset Mngmt Inc reported 32,152 shares stake. Moreover, Congress Asset Ma has 1.08% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 44.41 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.