Chase Investment Counsel Has Lifted Its Post Hldgs (POST) Position; Healthstream (HSTM) Has 1.16 Sentiment

Healthstream Inc (HSTM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.54, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 66 funds increased or opened new holdings, while 57 decreased and sold their stock positions in Healthstream Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 22.95 million shares, down from 23.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Healthstream Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 49 Increased: 48 New Position: 18.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased Post Hldgs Inc (POST) stake by 51.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired 15,958 shares as Post Hldgs Inc (POST)’s stock rose 3.61%. The Chase Investment Counsel Corp holds 46,881 shares with $5.13 million value, up from 30,923 last quarter. Post Hldgs Inc now has $7.94 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.60% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $108.37. About 478,265 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 41.79% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – AMENDMENT REDUCES INTEREST RATE ON TERM LOAN BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO EURODOLLAR RATE PLUS 2.00% OR BASE RATE PLUS 1.00%; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Dividend to Y57.00 Vs Y50.00; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – CAUSE OF FIRE AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT, WHICH STARTED IN DUCT WORK OF AN OVEN, IS BEING INVESTIGATED; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Continues to Evaluate Options for Business Including IPO, Placement of Private Equity, Sale or Combination; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF IPO AMENDMENT; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Pri; 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 group forecast; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – REPORTED A FIRE TOOK PLACE ON EVENING OF MAY 24, 2018 AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT LOCATION IN KLINGERSTOWN, PA; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – UPDATED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES RANGE TO BE BETWEEN $245-$255 MLN

Analysts await HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 36.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.11 per share. HSTM’s profit will be $2.27 million for 93.39 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by HealthStream, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -53.33% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Interested In HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)? Here’s What Its Recent Performance Looks Like – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Perficient, Inc. (PRFT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “HealthStream CEO Rewards Employees with Contribution of Personally Owned Shares of Company Stock – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Community Health Systems Selects American Red Cross Resuscitation Suiteâ„¢ Program in Enterprise-wide Agreement with HealthStream – Business Wire” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Pembroke Management Ltd holds 2.76% of its portfolio in HealthStream, Inc. for 911,028 shares. Alphaone Investment Services Llc owns 71,402 shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thb Asset Management has 1.04% invested in the company for 255,197 shares. The California-based Granite Investment Partners Llc has invested 0.99% in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 71,406 shares.

The stock increased 0.77% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $26.15. About 96,148 shares traded. HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM) has declined 4.11% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical HSTM News: 30/04/2018 – HealthStream Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM 1Q EPS CONT OPS 11C, EST. 6C; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream 1Q EPS 74c; 16/05/2018 – HealthStream Announces The Promotion Of Chief Operating Officer J. Edward Pearson To President; 25/05/2018 – HealthStream to Continue Holding Annual Advisory Say-on-Pay Shareholder Vote; 16/05/2018 – HealthStream’s Robert Frist Will Remain CEO and Chairman; 16/05/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM NAMES COO J. EDWARD PEARSON PRESIDENT; 29/03/2018 HealthStream Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream Sees 2018 Rev Up 6%-8%; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthStream Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. provides workforce, patient experience, and well-known provider solutions to the healthcare organizations in the United States. The company has market cap of $846.95 million. The firm operates in three divisions: HealthStream Workforce Solutions, HealthStream Patient Experience Solutions, and HealthStream Provider Solutions. It has a 58.9 P/E ratio. It offers workforce development solutions comprising software-as-a-service and subscription products to meet talent management, training, certification, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and development needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $16.25 million activity. 2,500 shares valued at $240,374 were sold by BROWN JAY W on Thursday, February 7. STIRITZ WILLIAM P had bought 35,755 shares worth $3.50M. Shares for $28,157 were bought by CALLISON EDWIN H.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 32,023 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership owns 295,354 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Atwood Palmer holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 1,350 shares. Renaissance Ltd reported 1.04M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Route One Lp holds 5.92M shares. 4,240 were reported by Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Company. Principal Gp has invested 0.03% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Pacific Global Inv Mngmt reported 0.25% stake. London Co Of Virginia accumulated 853,939 shares. 4,300 are owned by Yhb Inc. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac reported 1.96% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Sterling Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Lpl Fin Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Panagora Asset Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 408,152 shares.

More notable recent Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Post Holdings Narrows Fiscal Year 2019 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance Range – GlobeNewswire” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Post Holdings: Risky But Hold For Now – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Apple, Nike, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and more – CNBC” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Automakers Post Mixed June Sales Results; GM Eyes Potential Interest Rate Cut – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Adobe, US Steel, and more – CNBC” with publication date: June 18, 2019.