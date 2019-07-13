Chase Investment Counsel Has Lifted Its Ericsson (ERIC) Position; Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC) Sentiment Is 1.47

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased Ericsson (ERIC) stake by 43.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired 144,620 shares as Ericsson (ERIC)’s stock declined 1.71%. The Chase Investment Counsel Corp holds 473,502 shares with $4.35 million value, up from 328,882 last quarter. Ericsson now has $31.76B valuation. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.62. About 3.19 million shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 19.17% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (WMC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.37, from 1.84 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 56 institutional investors started new and increased stock positions, while 38 decreased and sold their holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 20.99 million shares, up from 20.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 23 Increased: 34 New Position: 22.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $485.62 million. It primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, and other financial assets. It has a 13.99 P/E ratio. The firm qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $170,610 activity.

Campbell & Co Investment Adviser Llc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation for 47,394 shares. Zebra Capital Management Llc owns 13,216 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cordasco Financial Network has 0.06% invested in the company for 5,500 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny has invested 0.06% in the stock. Caxton Associates Lp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 30,353 shares.

