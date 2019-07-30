Chase Investment Counsel Has Lifted Its Dollar Gen New (DG) Holding; Profile of 10 Analysts Covering Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) stake by 20.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired 5,939 shares as Dollar Gen Corp New (DG)’s stock declined 0.72%. The Chase Investment Counsel Corp holds 35,198 shares with $4.20M value, up from 29,259 last quarter. Dollar Gen Corp New now has $34.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $135.04. About 53,572 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Dollar General Launches the Summer of Exclusivity; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General Will Reduce Board Size to Eight; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL PLANS TO ADD MORE DIGITAL TOOLS, SERVICES; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REITERATES FY 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Company Received Civil Investigative Demand From Louisiana Attorney General

Among 15 analysts covering Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Darden Restaurants had 36 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, March 21. SunTrust maintained Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) rating on Thursday, March 21. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $141 target. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy”. Loop Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. Loop Capital Markets maintained the shares of DRI in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. See Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) latest ratings:

23/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Keybanc 140.0000

16/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Maxim Group 126.0000

28/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Citigroup New Target: $146.0000 144.0000

21/06/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Hold New Target: $117 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $120 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $125 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $140 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $126 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Hold New Target: $125 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $130 Maintain

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $164,169 activity. On Friday, February 1 Simon William S sold $164,169 worth of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) or 1,565 shares.

Darden Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $15.51 billion. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands. It has a 22.16 P/E ratio.

The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $126.05. About 14,152 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 39.08% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN REPORTS FISCAL 2018 3Q RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR; 20/04/2018 – DJ Darden Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRI); 20/03/2018 – INDIA DRI FILES CASE AGAINST NIRAV MODI FOR DIVERTING DIAMONDS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY BLENDED SAME-RESTAURANT SALES FROM DARDEN’S LEGACY BRANDS INCREASED 2.0%; 12/03/2018 – Darden: Bradley Blum Resigns From Board; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.80; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 16%-16.5%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY CAPEX $425M-$475M; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN CEO GENE LEE SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold Darden Restaurants, Inc. shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,963 are held by Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Ltd Company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.05% or 10,326 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Carroll Fincl has 0% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 90 shares. Fil Ltd invested in 0% or 16 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 34,032 shares. Hoplite Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 74,965 shares or 1.09% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.03% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Boys Arnold accumulated 0.13% or 7,176 shares. Brandywine Glob Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Moreover, Motco has 0% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 200 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Company holds 0.05% or 185,750 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Profund Ltd has 0.02% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 3,476 shares. Van Eck Associates Corporation invested in 244 shares. Sun Life Fincl has 0.01% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 209 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.04% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willis Counsel invested in 112,795 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Aldebaran Fincl Inc reported 1.51% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Verition Fund Management Ltd Co reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Van Den Berg Management I Inc owns 1,815 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Stifel Finance Corporation has invested 0.02% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 3,510 are owned by Everence Capital Mngmt. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 15,154 shares. Conning invested in 0.02% or 4,920 shares. Arrowstreet Cap LP owns 0.21% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 730,142 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia owns 34,024 shares. 26,902 are owned by Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Com. Natixis has invested 0.16% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Ameritas Inv Partners owns 4,686 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Schroder Investment Mgmt Grp has 6,853 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blair William And Il reported 5,066 shares stake.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 16,866 shares to 12,247 valued at $3.03M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 15,769 shares and now owns 11,126 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.