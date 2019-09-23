Chase Investment Counsel Has Lifted Its Csx (CSX) Holding; Pjt Partners Class A (PJT) Shorts Raised By 4.73%

Pjt Partners Inc Class A (NYSE:PJT) had an increase of 4.73% in short interest. PJT’s SI was 498,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4.73% from 475,600 shares previously. With 160,100 avg volume, 3 days are for Pjt Partners Inc Class A (NYSE:PJT)’s short sellers to cover PJT’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $41.52. About 18,114 shares traded. PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) has declined 23.44% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PJT News: 02/05/2018 – PJT Partners 1Q EPS 24c; 15/05/2018 – Kingstown Capital Management LP Exits Position in PJT Partners; 14/05/2018 – PJT’S Geoghegan Says Brexit Poses Challenges for Financial M&A; 02/05/2018 – PJT Partners 1Q Rev $134M; 23/03/2018 PJT Partners Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – TD HIRES UBS BANKER PIERCE, PJT’S LORD TO BULK UP ENERGY ARM; 27/03/2018 – PJT Partners’ Cornwell Sees eSports Craze Gaining Steam (Video); 02/05/2018 – PJT Partners 1Q Advisory Rev $103.5M; 02/05/2018 – PJT Partners 1Q Net $6.73M; 29/03/2018 – WHI Real Estate Partners L.P. Announces Final Closing of WHI Real Estate Partners IV, L.P. and affiliated Co-Investment Partnership with $302 Million of Capital Commitments

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased Csx Corp (CSX) stake by 45.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired 15,881 shares as Csx Corp (CSX)’s stock declined 11.03%. The Chase Investment Counsel Corp holds 50,476 shares with $3.91 million value, up from 34,595 last quarter. Csx Corp now has $54.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $68.5. About 1.29M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: HazMat response to leaking 1000 gallon propane tank shuts down Rockville Metro and CSX…; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SEES SETTING OPERATING RECORDS AT END OF 2Q AND INTO 3Q; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR REDUCED JPM, ORCL, GIS, ROST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPERATING INCOME $1.04B, EST. $913.8M; 23/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN RALEIGH COUNTY, W. VA; 05/03/2018 CSX Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPER RATIO 63.7%; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q EPS 78c; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SAYS EXPORT COAL VOLUME COULD REACH 40 MLN TONS IN ’18



PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to firms, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.62 billion. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. It has a 48.28 P/E ratio. The firm also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions.

Among 8 analysts covering CSX (NYSE:CSX), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CSX has $93 highest and $57 lowest target. $80.38’s average target is 17.34% above currents $68.5 stock price. CSX had 17 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, April 17. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 17. The stock of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, September 17. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, April 5 report. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 12 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report.

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Greenbrier, CSX And Norfolk Southern Announce Executive Appointments – Yahoo Finance" on August 29, 2019

