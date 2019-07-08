Chase Investment Counsel Has Lifted Holding in Ericsson (ERIC); As Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Stock Value Declined, Harber Asset Management Has Lifted Holding by $2.01 Million

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Ericsson (ERIC) by 43.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 144,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 473,502 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35 million, up from 328,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Ericsson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.43. About 2.28M shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 19.17% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500.

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 25,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 161,888 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.87M, up from 136,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $87.26. About 265,895 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Income Growth to Be Flat; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 22%-23%; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN – PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY REMAINS VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 09/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Rev $41B

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Box Inc by 56,136 shares to 351,672 shares, valued at $6.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 23,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 295,933 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $194.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 15,769 shares to 11,126 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 16,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,247 shares, and cut its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI).