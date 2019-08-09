Chase Investment Counsel Has Lifted By $959,530 Its Anthem (ANTM) Stake; SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 49.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired 3,355 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock rose 13.00%. The Chase Investment Counsel Corp holds 10,089 shares with $2.90 million value, up from 6,734 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $72.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $286.39. About 356,403 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 24/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Extra Points: Anthem, Kaepernick, Manziel; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM)

Among 3 analysts covering SNC – Lavalin (TSE:SNC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. SNC – Lavalin had 3 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Sunday, February 24 with “Hold”. Raymond James maintained SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Raymond James has “Hold” rating and $43 target. See SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) latest ratings:

26/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold New Target: $43 Maintain

24/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $40 Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $44

More notable recent SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Investors Undervaluing SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) By 51%? – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is SNC-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) Attractive At This PE Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Lows Friday Morning – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) were released by: Cbc.ca and their article: “SNC-Lavalin receives credit rating downgrade from Standard & Poor’s – CBC.ca” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Theglobeandmail.com‘s news article titled: “The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX – The Globe and Mail” with publication date: February 08, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $17.53. About 560,318 shares traded. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. provides engineering and construction, and activities and maintenance services worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.08 billion. The firm operates through Mining & Metallurgy, Oil & Gas, Power, Infrastructure, and Capital divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers various solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects.