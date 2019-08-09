Chase Investment Counsel Has Lifted By $959,530 Its Anthem (ANTM) Stake; SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Posted by on August 9, 2019 at 4:29 pm

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Logo

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 49.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired 3,355 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock rose 13.00%. The Chase Investment Counsel Corp holds 10,089 shares with $2.90 million value, up from 6,734 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $72.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $286.39. About 356,403 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 24/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Extra Points: Anthem, Kaepernick, Manziel; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM)

Among 3 analysts covering SNC – Lavalin (TSE:SNC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. SNC – Lavalin had 3 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Sunday, February 24 with “Hold”. Raymond James maintained SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Raymond James has “Hold” rating and $43 target. See SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) latest ratings:

26/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold New Target: $43 Maintain
24/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $40 Maintain
15/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $44

More notable recent SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Investors Undervaluing SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) By 51%? – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is SNC-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) Attractive At This PE Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Lows Friday Morning – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) were released by: Cbc.ca and their article: “SNC-Lavalin receives credit rating downgrade from Standard & Poor’s – CBC.ca” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Theglobeandmail.com‘s news article titled: “The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX – The Globe and Mail” with publication date: February 08, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $17.53. About 560,318 shares traded. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. provides engineering and construction, and activities and maintenance services worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.08 billion. The firm operates through Mining & Metallurgy, Oil & Gas, Power, Infrastructure, and Capital divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers various solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects.

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Ratings Chart

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.