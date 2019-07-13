Chase Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Holding by $484,980; Tower Bridge Advisors Decreased Its Facebook Cl/A (FB) Position by $28.84 Million

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 4,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,125 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, up from 9,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $112.05. About 230,280 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 38.51% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 09/04/2018 – Mellanox ConnectX-5 Adapters and Rivermax Software Media Acceleration Enable Breakthrough Performance for Grass Valley Video; 07/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS “CONTINUE TO BELIEVE SUBSTANTIAL CHANGES ARE NEEDED AT MELLANOX IN ORDER TO BEST POSITION THE COMPANY”; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox: Starboard Continues Its Assault in New Letter — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Will Vote on Governance Proposals Including Establishes Plurality Voting in Board Elections; 24/05/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class Governance Proposals; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q EPS 71c; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX SEES YEAR REV. $1.03B-$1.05B, EST. $1.02B; 22/05/2018 – Vault Systems Selects Mellanox and Cumulus Networks to Build a Secure, Scalable, High Performance OpenStack Cloud; 19/03/2018 – Starboard Comments on Mellanox’s Decision to Delay the 2018 Annual Meeting

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl/A (FB) by 0.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors sold 173 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,607 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.94B, down from 47,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl/A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $580.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/04/2018 – Mark Bergen on Facebook and Google; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK 1Q US & CANADA DAILY ACTIVE USERS UP TO 185M; 18/04/2018 – Facebook’s privacy plans in Europe; 22/03/2018 – Facebook: Zuckerberg Goes on a Roadshow — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Walden Expresses Concern Facebook Hasn’t ‘Matured’; 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK: WILL ‘LIKELY’ CHANGE DATA METHODOLOGY OVER TIME; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 05/04/2018 – The idea was to build profiles of people that included their medical conditions, information that health systems have, as well as social and economic factors gleaned from Facebook; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Children’s Privacy Bill of Rights: Yes or No?; 09/04/2018 – Last week, Facebook disclosed that 87 million users’ data could have been compromised as a result of the data scandal

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $1.67 million activity. The insider Johnson Amal M sold $545,630.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) stated it has 7,500 shares. 750,000 were reported by Research. Citigroup Inc reported 499,749 shares. Blackrock reported 0% stake. Fmr Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Mackenzie Fincl Corporation holds 0% or 16,373 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 5,500 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Incorporated Va holds 2,350 shares. Granahan Invest Mngmt Ma has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 26,520 shares. The New York-based Halcyon Management Prns LP has invested 1.52% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Citadel Advsrs Lc owns 0.02% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 343,588 shares. 33,388 are owned by Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated. Twin Securities reported 195,000 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 26,863 shares.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $194.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6,703 shares to 29,912 shares, valued at $7.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 7,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,728 shares, and cut its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. 5,300 shares were sold by Cox Christopher K, worth $795,000 on Wednesday, January 30. Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97 million worth of stock or 55,000 shares.

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11 billion and $861.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 100 shares to 10,946 shares, valued at $2.05B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortune Brands Home & (NYSE:FBHS) by 9,214 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,169 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Route One Inv LP reported 1.56 million shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Com invested 1.47% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Vulcan Value Partners Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2.86% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Old National National Bank In reported 78,740 shares. Nokota Mngmt Lp reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Burt Wealth Advsr reported 0.02% stake. First Fincl Bank Of Omaha stated it has 81,481 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Welch And Forbes Lc accumulated 204,929 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company reported 1.04M shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Guild Inv Management Incorporated stated it has 3,256 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Factory Mutual Insur Co reported 1.06M shares. Parus Finance (Uk) Limited stated it has 388,713 shares or 20.64% of all its holdings. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd stated it has 1.23M shares. Financial Architects reported 1.43% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Avalon Advsr Lc invested in 0.04% or 11,077 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38B for 26.96 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

