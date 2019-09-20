Chase Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Holding in Lockheed Martin (LMT) as Shares Rose; S&Co Raised Cameco Com (CCJ) Position by $420,050; Valuation Declined

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 1883.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 13,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 14,596 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.31M, up from 736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $391.1. About 695,792 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 19/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin just got one step closer to handing hypersonic weapons to the U.S. Air Force; 18/04/2018 – Sikorsky Announces its German Industrialization for the Country’s New Heavy Lift Helicopter Competition; 29/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-German general sees closer missile defence ties with Dutch; 21/04/2018 – MEDIA-Airbus ready for compromises on new fighter jet project – Welt am Sonntag; 09/05/2018 – ActiveState Offers Way to Ship Software Faster & Keep Control; 21/03/2018 – LOCKHEED, GENERAL DYNAMICS ALSO AT SAUDI PRINCE’S U.S. MEETING; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Pushes Multiyear Buy for F-35; 13/04/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince woos Amazon, Lockheed and others to build a tech hub; 18/05/2018 – Sikorsky and Canada’s DND Receive AHS International Award for Successful CH-148 Cyclone Helicopter Shipboard Tests; 15/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin wins nearly $4 billion of U.S. defense contracts -Pentagon

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Cameco Corp Com (CCJ) by 7.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 42,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 595,640 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.39M, up from 553,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Cameco Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.3. About 801,400 shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $196.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 6,178 shares to 40,703 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I by 8,257 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,543 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sabal owns 76,660 shares. Connors Investor Serv holds 0.63% or 13,177 shares in its portfolio. Alexandria Ltd Co owns 1,354 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Kcm Inv Advsr Lc owns 21,621 shares. Compton Cap Management Ri stated it has 7,072 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Growth L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 126,000 shares. 7,614 were reported by Aviance Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company invested 0.49% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Maryland has 62,816 shares for 2.71% of their portfolio. Johnson Finance Incorporated has 0.16% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Stifel Fincl Corp has invested 0.37% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Asset Mgmt One has invested 0.28% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.28% or 4,230 shares. Ipswich accumulated 0.32% or 2,716 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 0.09% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity.