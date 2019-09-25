Chase Investment Counsel Has Decreased Stake in Merck & Co (MRK) by $1.35 Million; Transocean LTD (RIG) Holder Tensile Capital Management Upped Its Position by $1.38 Million

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 35.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 16,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 29,773 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50M, down from 46,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $83.53. About 3.13 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 09/03/2018 – BTK for autoimmune diseases — In wake of Eli Lilly setback, Merck KGaA’s leading BTK drug for autoimmune disease clears PhIIb hurdle $LLY; 20/04/2018 – Merck & Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 07/03/2018 – EISAI, & MERCK & CO. SIGN ONCOLOGY PACT FOR LENVIMA; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE PROPOSES ANNUAL DIVIDEND OF 1.25 EUR/SHR; 27/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Merck & Co’s fast-track designation for tepotinib withdrawn; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18: Bristol-Myers tunes out static, broadcasts impressive results for Opdivo/Yervoy lung cancer combo $BMY $MRK; 03/05/2018 – MERCK WILL MAKE $125M INVESTMENT IN MODERNA

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 230,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 3.04M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.51M, up from 2.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.26. About 12.52 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 21/03/2018 – Transocean: Subscription Period Expired at 6:59 P.M. EDT on March 20; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77M and $763.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) by 30,000 shares to 600,400 shares, valued at $45.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 609,987 shares, and cut its stake in Colony Capital Inc.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $196.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 58,957 shares to 103,595 shares, valued at $4.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

