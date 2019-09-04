Chase Investment Counsel Has Decreased Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $1.75 Million as Market Value Rose; Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Lowered Its Dover Corp. (DOV) Position by $2.32 Million; Valuation Declined

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp. (DOV) by 13.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 24,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 157,188 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.74 million, down from 182,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $92.51. About 974,300 shares traded or 10.64% up from the average. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 09/05/2018 – DOVER REPORTS DISTRIBUTION OF SHRS OF APERGY TO HOLDERS; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB-‘ Rtg To CHF-Dover, LLC 2018A&B Rev Bds; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Net $131.4M; 09/05/2018 – Apergy Completes Separation from Dover; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth of 3%-4%; 20/03/2018 – Dover Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – EXCLUDING APERGY, CO SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 4% TO 5%, WHICH IS COMPRISED OF ORGANIC GROWTH OF 3% TO 4%; 08/05/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES DOVER TO ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – QTRLY PERFORMANCE WAS PARTIALLY OFFSET BY SOFTER THAN EXPECTED RETAIL REFRIGERATION MARKETS; 18/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Autopsy Results Regarding Deaths in Dover

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 58.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 15,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 11,126 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, down from 26,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $136.31. About 5.99M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on streaming in strategic restructuring; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $4 BILLION FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 9, 2023; 02/05/2018 – Disney is chomping into the food industry with a digital channel called ‘Disney Eats.’; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 16/05/2018 – DISNEY CONSIDERS LETTING PIXAR CO-FOUNDER JOHN LASSETER RETURN – WSJ, CITING A; 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal; 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 25/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Investors Bet That Fox and Disney Will Toss Financial Sense Aside; 15/03/2018 – Sky Confidentiality Pact Also With Walt Disney Co

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $194.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 15,958 shares to 46,881 shares, valued at $5.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 4,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,105 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Lc has 120,008 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams accumulated 1.24% or 16,073 shares. Peninsula Asset Management Inc holds 0.34% or 4,240 shares in its portfolio. Alphaone Inv Services invested in 61,920 shares or 4.12% of the stock. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0.19% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 8.58 million shares. Summit Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Company, Louisiana-based fund reported 2,969 shares. The Illinois-based Calamos Limited Liability Company has invested 0.8% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Riverpark Llc has invested 1.17% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Graybill Bartz And Assoc Limited has 27,061 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc has 0.29% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 8.54M shares. J Goldman Ltd Partnership holds 5.41% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 864,455 shares. Covington Mgmt holds 1.41% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 204,896 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Northern Trust Corporation owns 25.21M shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 18,641 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 31.55 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Independent Invsts accumulated 0.83% or 22,600 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 284,747 shares. California-based Stewart Patten Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). 1.06M were reported by Pzena Inv Management Ltd Liability Co. Nordea Invest Mgmt holds 11,990 shares. Rockland Tru Com stated it has 13,815 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt New York holds 250 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 41,726 shares. Fund Sa holds 0.01% or 22,062 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T holds 0.02% or 9,329 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp stated it has 0.06% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holding Ltd has 0.53% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 980 shares. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 20,009 shares.