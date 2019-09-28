Chase Investment Counsel Has Decreased Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Stake by $3.39 Million as Valuation Rose; Zazove Associates Position in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (KYN) Has Trimmed by $306,765 as Stock Price Were Volatile

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 82.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 38,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 7,818 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $702,000, down from 45,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $96.29. About 1.35M shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day; 01/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2018 Security Report Highlighting Cybersecurity Risk to Enterprise Cloud Operations; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G Devices; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Rev $990M

Zazove Associates Llc decreased its stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (KYN) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc sold 18,045 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 141,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44 million, down from 159,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.47. About 303,627 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kaman Corporation (Prn) by 7.76 million shares to 64.32M shares, valued at $75.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) by 335,897 shares in the quarter, for a total of 344,705 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.09 million activity. Shares for $305,234 were bought by Baker James C. THACKER WILLIAM L bought $80,515 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) on Thursday, June 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold KYN shares while 45 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 26.60 million shares or 1.05% more from 26.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Twele Capital Mgmt Inc reported 10,260 shares. Da Davidson And Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Royal State Bank Of Canada invested 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Homrich & Berg holds 0.02% or 19,423 shares. Tctc Limited Com has 0.29% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 350,145 shares. Fiduciary Tru Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,600 shares. Advisory Lc accumulated 0% or 5,000 shares. Monetary Management Grp Incorporated holds 0.18% or 31,200 shares in its portfolio. Rmb Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 181,873 shares. Mariner Gp Llc, a New York-based fund reported 15,000 shares. Natl Bank accumulated 36,178 shares. Enterprise Finance Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Clean Yield Group Inc holds 262 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Terril Brothers reported 0.06% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated has 816 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $196.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 35,294 shares to 61,104 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marathon holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 2,585 shares. 333,847 are owned by Arrowstreet Capital Partnership. Everence Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 8,004 shares stake. Conning has 0.01% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Pathstone Family Office Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 8 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking holds 0.04% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) or 144,256 shares. Kbc Nv invested 0.03% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 25,161 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 104,700 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama stated it has 87,754 shares. Fil has 0% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 17 shares. Element Cap Mgmt Lc invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Credit Suisse Ag owns 308,400 shares. 197,078 are owned by Amp Capital Invsts Limited. Barclays Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 299,053 shares.