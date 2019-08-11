Chase Investment Counsel Has Decreased Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake; Green Dot (GDOT) Had 5 Bulls

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 58.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 15,769 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Chase Investment Counsel Corp holds 11,126 shares with $1.24M value, down from 26,895 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $249.53B valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 05/03/2018 – Disney Picks Company Insider James Pitaro to Lead ESPN; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 08/05/2018 – IGER TO CNBC: CONFIDENT FOX’S ASSET SALE TO DISNEY WILL CLOSE; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 08/05/2018 – Disney Earnings Beat After ‘Black Panther’ Blockbuster Performance — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: Disney To Give Magic Touch To French Entertainment Complex; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PROGRAMMING FOR UPCOMING DISNEY-BRANDED STREAMING SERVICE; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal

Among 7 analysts covering Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive.

09/08/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

08/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: $44.0000 New Target: $29.0000 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: Wood Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $60.0000 New Target: $35.0000 Downgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: $0.001 par value Rating: Btig

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $75 Initiates Coverage On

26/03/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $87 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $90 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $94 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $125 lowest target. $152.40's average target is 10.02% above currents $138.52 stock price.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) stake by 25,492 shares to 45,941 valued at $4.01M in 2019Q1. It also upped Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 5,197 shares and now owns 36,362 shares. Ss&C Technologis Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4.

The stock increased 8.75% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $29.82. About 3.55 million shares traded or 354.34% up from the average. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES FY OPER REV. $1.00B TO $1.01B, EST. $997.5M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.30; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q OPER REV. $315.0M, EST. $297.3M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Rev $249M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Net $70M; 29/05/2018 – Green Dot Portfolio: Trade Alert For 5/29/18; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.93 TO $3.00; 26/04/2018 – Green Dot to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals