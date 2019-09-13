Chase Investment Counsel Has Cut Stake in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) as Market Value Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose While Welch Group Has Upped by $586,719 Its Holding

Welch Group Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 118.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc bought 4,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 7,772 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09M, up from 3,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $138.1. About 1.45M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SEES 4-DAY FORECAST OF $115M FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox; 05/04/2018 – Saudis Want Fewer Weapons, More Disney in U.S. Business Talks; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 07/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Commits More Than $100 Million to Bring Comfort to Children and Their Families in Hospitals; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: James Murdoch Won’t Be Joining Disney; 21/05/2018 – Fidelity Puritan Adds Disney, Exits U.S. Bancorp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 82.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 38,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 7,818 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $702,000, down from 45,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $100.48. About 362,003 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.16% or 43,292 shares. Nottingham Advisors reported 2,370 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Westwood Holdg Group Inc has 0.92% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Atlas Browninc invested in 1.63% or 16,846 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0.62% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 36,924 shares. Moreover, Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Llc has 0.5% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,221 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt reported 0.05% stake. Barr E S And has 33,661 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Cna Fincl stated it has 56,819 shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. Skba reported 2,150 shares stake. White Pine Cap holds 0.57% or 10,936 shares in its portfolio. Founders Financial Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,066 shares. Nicholas Inv Partners LP reported 0.32% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 145 are held by Mcmillion Cap Mngmt.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Companies Paying the Price for Raising Prices in 2019 – Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12 million and $937.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 13,721 shares to 354,226 shares, valued at $29.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 11,431 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,523 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $204.47 million for 23.05 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.84% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$84.36, Is Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 21, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Keysight Provides 5G Network Emulation Solutions to TCL Communication to Accelerate Development and Validation of 5G New Radio (NR) Designs – Business Wire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “6 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $196.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 35,294 shares to 61,104 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.